DOXSIE: Special teams were truly special for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — People are going to look at this score and say the Iowa offense woke up.
And it did. Sort of. To an extent. The running attack was solid. The passing attack was good enough. The blocking from a patched-up offensive line was more than adequate.
But the Hawkeyes’ bounce-back, sigh-of-relief 49-7 rout of Michigan State on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium was much more a product of an improved pass rush and top-flight, championship-level special teams.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz recognized that.
The two players he immediately singled out at the beginning of his postgame news conference were his punter and his punt returner.
As he noted, both Tory Taylor and Charlie Jones "impacted the game in a significant way."
Stay tuned for when they announce the Big Ten special teams player of the week award on Monday. Unless some guy elsewhere in the conference kicked seven field goals or something, both Jones and Taylor have a shot.
Taylor punted seven times for an average of 45.9 yards, which is especially impressive when you consider that a few of his kicks came from inside the 50-yard line so he didn’t have a lot of room to pad the average. Five of the seven punts were downed inside the 20.
All Jones did was collect 105 yards on five punt returns and add another 38 yards on two rushing attempts. His 27-yard gallop on a jet sweep set up Iowa’s first touchdown, his 31-yard punt return set up the Hawkeyes’ third touchdown and he scored the fourth TD on a 54-yard punt return.
"The interesting thing about this game is that both of those two guys are newcomers," Ferentz said.
Taylor, a 23-year-old freshman from Melbourne, Australia, never even saw a football game until recently, let alone played in one.
Despite that, he has been rock solid in each of the first three games.
"It’s totally unexpected because he’s so new," Ferentz said. "New to the game, new to America …
"He doesn’t seem fazed by anything, including wind. … He just goes out and plays."
Jones is a transfer from the University of Buffalo who isn’t even on scholarship. Not yet anyway. Ferentz hinted that could change at some point.
The coach admitted he had to be prodded by other members of his staff to even use Jones as a return man.
"Returning punts is a really, really tough thing to do, but I haven’t had an anxious moment with him back there," Ferentz said.
"We don’t even practice punt returns live," he added. "We just don’t do that."
Jones is a suburban Chicago kid who just sort of fell into Iowa’s lap. He wanted to get closer to home, go somewhere that he knew people and possibly get to play at a higher level.
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek and receivers coach Kelton Copeland had tried to recruit him when they were at other schools, and those connections paid off.
"I just wanted to go somewhere where I knew some people and was comfortable," Jones said. "I knew this was a program where you could work your way up just by working hard."
He’s one of those guys who isn’t necessarily blazing fast but simply has tremendous instincts about where to go and what to do.
His punt return touchdown, which made the score 28-0 late in the first half, was designed to go up the middle but after one step Jones spotted a gaping hole to the left. He zipped up the sideline and got into the end zone when freshman Jestin Jacobs took out two Michigan State players with one block near the goal line.
As mentioned, special teams weren’t the only aspect of the game in which the Hawkeyes were special Saturday.
The pass rush was a big factor, too, even though the Hawkeyes only registered two sacks. More important were five quarterback hurries that helped produce three first-half interceptions.
Senior defensive end Chauncey Golston pointed out that Michigan State burned Michigan last week with a lot of long passes but said that when Spartans quarterback Rocky Lombardi was pressured, he not only didn’t have time to throw deep but he was prone to making bad decisions.
Lombardi, a former West Des Moines Valley star, had Joe Evans in his face on an early interception by Jack Koerner, who intercepted Lombardi once during his days at West Des Moines Dowling. Zach VanValkenburg hit Lombardi as he threw the second interception to linebacker Barrington Wade. On the third pick, Lombardi was flushed from the pocket and was falling down as he threw the ball right to another old high school adversary, Riley Moss.
Moss zipped 54 yards up the sideline to score just 27 seconds after Jones’ big punt return to make it 35-0 at halftime.
"It was huge," Moss said of the improved pass rush. "It makes our job in the secondary a lot easier."
It all was very gratifying and satisfying after two close losses and what Ferentz described as a "disrupted week." He was required to give his players a day off Tuesday because of the election and he wasn't happy about it.
But with the way the Hawkeyes performed Saturday, maybe he should discontinue Tuesday practices for the remainder of the season.
