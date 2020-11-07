DOXSIE: Special teams were truly special for Hawkeyes

All Jones did was collect 105 yards on five punt returns and add another 38 yards on two rushing attempts. His 27-yard gallop on a jet sweep set up Iowa’s first touchdown, his 31-yard punt return set up the Hawkeyes’ third touchdown and he scored the fourth TD on a 54-yard punt return.

"The interesting thing about this game is that both of those two guys are newcomers," Ferentz said.

Taylor, a 23-year-old freshman from Melbourne, Australia, never even saw a football game until recently, let alone played in one.

Despite that, he has been rock solid in each of the first three games.

"It’s totally unexpected because he’s so new," Ferentz said. "New to the game, new to America …

"He doesn’t seem fazed by anything, including wind. … He just goes out and plays."

Jones is a transfer from the University of Buffalo who isn’t even on scholarship. Not yet anyway. Ferentz hinted that could change at some point.

The coach admitted he had to be prodded by other members of his staff to even use Jones as a return man.

"Returning punts is a really, really tough thing to do, but I haven’t had an anxious moment with him back there," Ferentz said.