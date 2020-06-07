Doxsie: Transparency never has been forte of Iowa football program

It’s always a little jarring when you find that things you thought were true really aren’t true at all.
For example, a lot of us always figured the Iowa football program was one big, happy family. Kirk Ferentz ran a clean, class organization. Strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle was a virtuous leader of men who had a comforting, nurturing effect on all of the players.
In the course of one evening Friday, we found out that not all of that is entirely factual.
A few African American players who formerly played for the Hawkeyes began talking about their experiences with the program on Twitter and by the time the night was over, several dozen of them had piled on with stories of their own in a firestorm of racially-charged criticism, regrets and recrimination.
In the course of a few hours, the Iowa program took a ferocious beating from an image standpoint, one that will be difficult from which to recover.
Black players wrote about being treated as second-class citizens and said they were persecuted for how they dressed, acted and the type of music to which they listened.
Doyle was depicted as a tactless beast who unabashedly hurled racially-tinged insults at players in order to motivate them. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was singled out for occasional questionable treatment of black players. Players spoke about having their self-esteem and mental health damaged by what they endured at Iowa.
Most of us in the Iowa media knew little or nothing about any of this, which isn’t surprising.
It’s hard for anyone from the outside to know much of what happens behind closed doors in the Hawkeyes’ program because most of the doors are closed very, very tightly.
All practices are off limits to the media and have been for about 40 years. Football players are only available for interviews once a week during the season and sometimes not even then.
If a player shows a proclivity for controversy, you're not likely to get a chance to interview him. Freshmen cannot be interviewed. Players are banned from using Twitter or other forms of social media to express themselves, even during the off-season.
It has to be one of the least transparent programs in the country.
We found that out nine years ago when 13 Iowa players were hospitalized with an insidious affliction known as rhabdomyolysis because they had been pushed too hard in off-season workouts. When the university held a news conference to deal with the reports, Kirk Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta were conveniently out of town and Doyle, who supervised the workouts, was unavailable to the media.
We still don’t know all of what took place in that situation so I guess we shouldn’t be shocked that other things have occurred in the Iowa program that none of us ever heard about.
But it still was astounding and deeply disturbing to see the outpouring of anguish over the weekend.
Chicago Bears guard James Daniels kicked it off with this tweet: “There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program. Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long.’’
Before long, other former players began spilling their stories. Some of them — including Mike Daniels (no relation to James), Jaleel Johnson, Amani Hooker and Adam Gettis — made it to the NFL.
Hooker, who now plays for the Tennessee Titans, said black players had to conform and capitulate at Iowa if they wanted to get playing time.
Many of the tweets came from guys who didn’t stick around the program nearly as long. That included D.J. Johnson, a promising defensive back who mysteriously transferred out of the program within the past few months.
“What’s done in the dark always gone come to the light,’’ Johnson tweeted.
When everything that happens inside the program is so fastidiously sheltered from the outside world, it's inevitable that there are opportunities for abuse. And when they all come gushing out, as they did this weekend, it's going to make more noise.
You can't help but wonder if those players had been given more freedom and more of a voice while they were in the Iowa program if perhaps they wouldn't be speaking so loudly now.
Now that it’s out there, these issues need to be addressed swiftly and decisively.
Ferentz tried to mend some fences in the middle of Friday evening with a Twitter message that vowed to fix the problems.
He released a video Saturday with more apologies and more promises. Barta also released a statement.
Doyle was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. He issued a statement on Twitter on Sunday, saying he was told to remain silent (of course), but chose not to.
Ferentz held a Zoom conference with reporters Sunday in hopes of stamping out more fires.
Probably the most profound voice of reason in all of this came from Davenport’s Julian Vandervelde, who played at Iowa from 2006-11.
Vandervelde, who described himself in a lengthy series of tweets as “half-black, raised white, white-presenting,’’ said he felt “complicit’’ because he sometimes was blind to what his buddies were going through.
“I hope when all is said and done the changes have been made so that @HawkeyeFootball can be a place that every little brother who comes through feels the same pride and love for the program that I do,’’ Vandervelde wrote.
The embers are going to continue to smolder for a long time, though. There are going to be more fires to be put out, more damage control to be done.
Ferentz and Doyle are going to be dealing with this for months, maybe years, probably for the entirety of their remaining time at Iowa.
Some have suggested that shouldn’t be much longer.
Felicia Goodson, the mother of running back Tyler Goodson, an emerging star who happens to be black, offered her thoughts on that topic Saturday morning.
“Last thing I will say is calling for the firing of Coach KF and Coach Doyle is premature,’’ she wrote. “One thing I strongly believe is this staff will listen and are open to change. Give them a chance to fix it. I know for sure Kirk Ferentz is an amazing human being who really does care.’’
