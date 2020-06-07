Doxsie: Transparency never has been forte of Iowa football program

Most of us in the Iowa media knew little or nothing about any of this, which isn’t surprising.

It’s hard for anyone from the outside to know much of what happens behind closed doors in the Hawkeyes’ program because most of the doors are closed very, very tightly.

All practices are off limits to the media and have been for about 40 years. Football players are only available for interviews once a week during the season and sometimes not even then.

If a player shows a proclivity for controversy, you're not likely to get a chance to interview him. Freshmen cannot be interviewed. Players are banned from using Twitter or other forms of social media to express themselves, even during the off-season.

It has to be one of the least transparent programs in the country.

We found that out nine years ago when 13 Iowa players were hospitalized with an insidious affliction known as rhabdomyolysis because they had been pushed too hard in off-season workouts. When the university held a news conference to deal with the reports, Kirk Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta were conveniently out of town and Doyle, who supervised the workouts, was unavailable to the media.