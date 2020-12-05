Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Illinois

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 35-21 victory over Illinois:
--Spencer Petras took Iowa fans on another roller coaster ride Saturday. He started out looking terrible — Iowa had 9 yards passing in the first quarter — then caught fire and led the Hawkeyes on a touchdown drive, then had a couple of obscene overthrows, then starting looking sharp again. His 16-yard touchdown pass to Shaun Beyer early in the fourth quarter couldn’t have been thrown any better. The encouraging thing is the arm talent is clearly there. Once Petras develops some consistency, he could be really good. It just might not happen until next season.
--Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters also had his share of ups and downs. He completed his first eight pass attempts for 91 yards as the Illini built a surprising 14-0 lead. Then he threw seven straight incomplete passes and eventually got pulled in the fourth quarter. His final numbers: 10 for 18 for 116 yards.
--Peters wasn’t the only Illinois player who looked really good early. The offensive line was exceptional. Owen Carney had a couple of big sacks. Josh Imatorbhebhe had a highlight reel touchdown reception. The Illini dominated upfront on both sides of the ball for the first quarter-and-a-half. Then the game just inexplicably flipped in Iowa’s direction.
--Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught a 4-yard touchdown pass to give the Hawkeyes the lead in the third quarter but he’s probably lucky he didn’t have the TD taken away via an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. It was apparent Smith-Marsette was going to score easily and he began dawdling and trash-talking before he even stepped into the end zone. Smith-Marsette’s New Jersey buddy and mentor, Akrum Wadley, lost a TD that way a few years ago.
--An underrated aspect of the Hawkeyes’ current five-game winning streak is the fact that they seem to win the field position battle every week. You have to give much of the credit for that to freshman punter Tory Taylor, who had another All-Big Ten caliber day. He averaged 42 yards on five punts but his average was hurt by a 30-yarder that rolled out of bounds at the 6-yard line. Illinois only was able to return one punt, for a scant three yards.
--What do you do when you fall behind by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter? You take out your passing quarterback and put in a QB who is pretty much a glorified running back. It actually worked for Illinois for awhile as Isaiah Williams steered the Illini down the field before turning it over on downs with 7:31 to go.
--When Iowa got the ball back after that, it did go with a running back at quarterback. It went almost exclusively with a Wildcat formation with Tyler Goodson taking the snaps. The result was an 88-yard scoring drive that took 5½ minutes off the clock.
--Despite its record and reputation, Illinois’ football program is showing small signs of improvement. There certainly are worse football teams in the Big Ten this season, including a few with much loftier national profiles. The Illini could end up playing one of those teams in the season-ending crossover games on Dec. 19.
