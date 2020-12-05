Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Illinois

--An underrated aspect of the Hawkeyes’ current five-game winning streak is the fact that they seem to win the field position battle every week. You have to give much of the credit for that to freshman punter Tory Taylor, who had another All-Big Ten caliber day. He averaged 42 yards on five punts but his average was hurt by a 30-yarder that rolled out of bounds at the 6-yard line. Illinois only was able to return one punt, for a scant three yards.

--What do you do when you fall behind by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter? You take out your passing quarterback and put in a QB who is pretty much a glorified running back. It actually worked for Illinois for awhile as Isaiah Williams steered the Illini down the field before turning it over on downs with 7:31 to go.

--When Iowa got the ball back after that, it did go with a running back at quarterback. It went almost exclusively with a Wildcat formation with Tyler Goodson taking the snaps. The result was an 88-yard scoring drive that took 5½ minutes off the clock.

--Despite its record and reputation, Illinois’ football program is showing small signs of improvement. There certainly are worse football teams in the Big Ten this season, including a few with much loftier national profiles. The Illini could end up playing one of those teams in the season-ending crossover games on Dec. 19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.