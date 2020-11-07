Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Michigan State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 49-7 victory over Michigan State:
--With right tackle Coy Cronk and right guard Kyler Schott sidelined, Iowa needed to do some shuffling in the offensive line, inserting Bettendorf’s Mark Kallenberger into the lineup at right tackle and Cody Ince at left guard with Cody Banwart sliding over to right guard. It didn’t seem to hurt and it might have helped. The O-line had a very solid day. On Tyler Goodson’s effortless 9-yard touchdown run up the middle in the second quarter, Ince plowed a defender five yards off the line of scrimmage.
--Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras continues to be a work in progress but he obviously had some good moments Saturday. He completed six of his first eight passes for 95 yards and both incompletions could have been classified as drops. He finished 15 for 27 for 167 yards. Not spectacular but decent and relatively error-free.
--A new star emerged for the Hawkeyes on Saturday in the form of junior receiver Charlie Jones. The University of Buffalo transfer touched the ball four times in the first half and produced 125 yards. That included a 27-yard jet sweep to set up Iowa’s first touchdown, a 31-yard punt return to set up the third TD and a 54-yard punt return that accounted for the fourth TD. He didn’t need to make a lot of moves on his touchdown as Michigan State’s Bryce Barringer launched a line drive punt that his teammates had no chance of covering. Jones just raced up the left sideline with little resistance.
--Iowa punter Tory Taylor continued to be very impressive Saturday. On seven punts, he averaged 45.9 yards per kick and five of them were downed inside the 20-yard line. He may give Jones a battle for Big Ten special teams player of the week. Maybe co-winners this week?
--Iowa intercepted Spartans quarterback Rocky Lombardi three times in the first half and while all of them were nice plays by the secondary, the plays all were created by the Hawkeyes’ pass rush. Joe Evans was in Lombardi’s face on the first one and Zach VanValkenburg hit him as he threw the second one. On the third one, Lombardi was flushed from the pocket and was falling down as he threw the ball.
--Michigan State receiver Ricky White set a freshman record last week by collecting 196 yards receiving in a victory over Michigan. On Saturday, he didn’t do much. He wasn’t even targeted until the middle of the second quarter and although he ended up have eight passes thrown his way, he finished with one reception for 22 yards.
--You can go years without seeing a team penalized for making “disconcerting signals’’ by a defensive lineman but it has happened to Iowa two weeks in a row, both times on Daviyon Nixon. This time it happened when Michigan State had the ball at the 1-yard line so it was only a half-yard walk-off.
--Those of us who are Chicago Bears fans couldn’t wait for them to get rid of Mel Tucker as the team’s defensive coordinator five years ago and we got a dose of déjà vu Saturday. Tucker is now in his first season as Michigan State’s head coach and it looked like that same Bears defense we remember.
--By my count, 27 Iowa players took a knee during the national anthem. Michigan State stayed in the locker room until it was over.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!