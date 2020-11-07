Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Michigan State

--Iowa punter Tory Taylor continued to be very impressive Saturday. On seven punts, he averaged 45.9 yards per kick and five of them were downed inside the 20-yard line. He may give Jones a battle for Big Ten special teams player of the week. Maybe co-winners this week?

--Iowa intercepted Spartans quarterback Rocky Lombardi three times in the first half and while all of them were nice plays by the secondary, the plays all were created by the Hawkeyes’ pass rush. Joe Evans was in Lombardi’s face on the first one and Zach VanValkenburg hit him as he threw the second one. On the third one, Lombardi was flushed from the pocket and was falling down as he threw the ball.

--Michigan State receiver Ricky White set a freshman record last week by collecting 196 yards receiving in a victory over Michigan. On Saturday, he didn’t do much. He wasn’t even targeted until the middle of the second quarter and although he ended up have eight passes thrown his way, he finished with one reception for 22 yards.

--You can go years without seeing a team penalized for making “disconcerting signals’’ by a defensive lineman but it has happened to Iowa two weeks in a row, both times on Daviyon Nixon. This time it happened when Michigan State had the ball at the 1-yard line so it was only a half-yard walk-off.