Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Minnesota

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 35-7 victory over Minnesota:
--Iowa was forced to make a couple of changes in the offensive line last week because of injuries to Coy Cronk and Kyler Schott. We’re thinking that even when those guys get healthy that maybe the Hawkeyes should leave things as they are. Tackle Mark Kallenberger and guard Cody Ince did well as replacements against Michigan State and they were even better against Minnesota, helping the Hawkeyes grind out 237 yards rushing.
--The Hawkeyes clearly made a concerted effort Friday to get the ball into Tyler Goodson’s hands more frequently. The sophomore carried on four of Iowa’s first five plays and touched the ball on seven of the first nine. He finished with a career-high 142 yards in 20 carries.
--Punters aren’t often heroes but Australian-born freshman Tory Taylor continues to help the Hawkeyes win the field position battle. His first punt Friday traveled 44 yards and was downed at the 5-yard line. The second one trickled out of bounds at the 12. His third one was a booming 55-yarder that also went out of bounds at the 5. Of Taylor’s 20 punts this season, 13 have pinned the opposing team inside its own 20.
--Former Erie-Prophetstown star Jack Heflin made a huge play to help preserve Iowa’s shutout late in the third quarter. Minnesota faced a third-and-6 situation at the Iowa 21 when Mohamed Ibrahim took a handoff. Heflin bull-rushed into backfield and disrupted everything with Ibrahim eventually being run down for a 1-yard loss. Iowa’s Jack Koerner blocked a field goal on the next play, leaving the Hawkeyes with a 14-0 lead.
--Koerner had another very good game as he continues to emerge as the latest Iowa walk-on safety to find stardom, following in the footsteps of Brett Greenwood, Sean Considine and Jake Gervase. In addition to the blocked kick, Koener intercepted a pass late in the first half to stop a Minnesota threat. It was his third pick in four games this season.
--Minnesota’s best scoring threat of the first three periods came in the second quarter when James Gordon intercepted a Spencer Petras pass and returned it to the Iowa 13-yard line. The Gophers were called for a blindside block on the return and coach P.J. Fleck was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, backing the Gophers back to the wrong side of the 50-yard line. Then they added a false start penalty two plays later and punted.
--Minnesota put together another scoring threat in the fourth quarter but Iowa cornerback Riley Moss made a perfect read on a pass, intercepted and returned it 60 yards. Moss, who had a pick-six last week against Michigan State, now has four interceptions in three career games against Minnesota.
--Petras continues to be erratic at times and like many young quarterbacks, seems to struggle with his progressions when he can’t find his primary receiver. He completed his first five passes of the night before throwing the interception. That started a stretch in which he completed just one of nine passes although he later made a couple of decent throws, including a short touchdown pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette. One of his most noticeable misplays of the night came on Iowa’s first offensive play of the second half. He made a great play-action fake and Smith-Marsette got open five yards behind the defense but Petras badly underthrew him, allowing the defender to break up the play. Petras finished 9 for 18 for 111 yards.
--Mike Pereira, who provided officiating analysis for FS1’s broadcast of Friday’s game, said it was “bush league’’ of Iowa to challenge a Minnesota pass completion with a minute, 12 seconds remaining in the game even though it was obvious the Gopher receiver did not catch the ball. (Actually, I think the official in the booth called for the video review.) I wonder if Pereira thought it was bush league for Minnesota to still have its starters in the game against Iowa’s deep reserves with the score 35-0 at that point. The Gophers obviously were just trying to avert the shutout. Iowa, if it did challenge the call, was just trying to keep the shutout.
