Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Minnesota

--Koerner had another very good game as he continues to emerge as the latest Iowa walk-on safety to find stardom, following in the footsteps of Brett Greenwood, Sean Considine and Jake Gervase. In addition to the blocked kick, Koener intercepted a pass late in the first half to stop a Minnesota threat. It was his third pick in four games this season.

--Minnesota’s best scoring threat of the first three periods came in the second quarter when James Gordon intercepted a Spencer Petras pass and returned it to the Iowa 13-yard line. The Gophers were called for a blindside block on the return and coach P.J. Fleck was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, backing the Gophers back to the wrong side of the 50-yard line. Then they added a false start penalty two plays later and punted.

--Minnesota put together another scoring threat in the fourth quarter but Iowa cornerback Riley Moss made a perfect read on a pass, intercepted and returned it 60 yards. Moss, who had a pick-six last week against Michigan State, now has four interceptions in three career games against Minnesota.