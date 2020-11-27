Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Nebraska

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 26-20 victory over Nebraska:

--Credit Iowa’s defense with making the adjustments necessary to shut out the Nebraska offense over the last 27 minutes of the game. The Cornhuskers did a good job of spreading out the Hawkeyes laterally and using their speed to get big gains on the edges. They scored a touchdown to tie the game in the final minute of the first half and went right down the field to score that way at the outset of the second half. Then the Hawkeyes slammed the door, forcing a final turnover wuth 1:19 to go in the game to clinch it.

--We say this every week and we’ll say it again: Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras has the potential to be a solid Big Ten quarterback but right now he is radically inconsistent from one quarter to the next. He started off very well Friday, completing 8 of 11 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t do anything too spectacular but he was crisp, accurate, made good decisions. Then, early in the second quarter, he did a good job of moving around to buy himself extra time on a play before throwing the ball right at a Nebraska defender for an interception. He never looked that great again for the rest of the game. His stats for the last three quarters: 10 of 19 for 98 yards.