Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Nebraska

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 26-20 victory over Nebraska:
--Credit Iowa’s defense with making the adjustments necessary to shut out the Nebraska offense over the last 27 minutes of the game. The Cornhuskers did a good job of spreading out the Hawkeyes laterally and using their speed to get big gains on the edges. They scored a touchdown to tie the game in the final minute of the first half and went right down the field to score that way at the outset of the second half. Then the Hawkeyes slammed the door, forcing a final turnover wuth 1:19 to go in the game to clinch it.
--We say this every week and we’ll say it again: Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras has the potential to be a solid Big Ten quarterback but right now he is radically inconsistent from one quarter to the next. He started off very well Friday, completing 8 of 11 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t do anything too spectacular but he was crisp, accurate, made good decisions. Then, early in the second quarter, he did a good job of moving around to buy himself extra time on a play before throwing the ball right at a Nebraska defender for an interception. He never looked that great again for the rest of the game. His stats for the last three quarters: 10 of 19 for 98 yards.
--We say this every week, too: Iowa’s special teams are pretty special. Tory Taylor’s first punt of the day was a near-perfect coffin-corner job that was downed at the Nebraska 2-yard line. Charlie Jones reeled off a 31-yard punt return to set up the Hawkeyes’ only first-half touchdown. Keith Duncan, who beat Nebraska with a walk-off field goal a year ago, was 4 for 5 on field goal attempts with the only miss being a 51-yarder that hit the crossbar with 2:02 remaining.
--The biggest play of the first half was made by Nebraska tight end Austin Allen, who caught a pass for 23 yards along the right sideline on a third-and-23 play. The 6-foot-8 Allen had to go up to make the catch and somehow managed to get a toe down before toppling out of bounds. A video review that he not only made a legal catch but got the first down. The Cornhusker then scored to tie it at 13-13 with 29 seconds left in the half.
--Iowa struggled to run the ball early in the game against a packed box. Tyler Goodson netted just one yard in his first five carries before he began finding running room in the second quarter by taking the ball to the outside and the Hawkeyes made much more of a commitment to running the ball in the second half. After running on just 15 of 34 plays in the first half, they ran it on 30 of 41 plays in the last two quarters. Goodson finished with 111 hard-earned runs a career-high 30 carries, getting most of that in very small chunks between the tackles. His longest run was 13 yards.
--Oliver Martin, the former Iowa City West star who began his college career at Michigan then transferred to Iowa and has now transferred to Nebraska, got into the game on the Cornhuskers’ first possession and caught a pass for a 7-yard gain early in the contest.
--Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon had another good day for Iowa. He didn’t score any touchdowns this time but he had three tackles for losses, pushing his team-leading total to 11.5. Sophomore linebacker Jack Campbell also had perhaps the best game of his career, registering two TFLs among his eight tackles.
--The announced attendance for Friday’s game was a season-best 1,469. That just means Nebraska brought a few more people than Northwestern and Michigan State did.
