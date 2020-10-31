Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Northwestern

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 21-20 loss to Northwestern:
--Iowa sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras continued to show potential at times Saturday but he also continued to be wildly inconsistent. After looking very sharp in completing 9 of 12 passes for 86 yards in the first quarter, he went 5 for 14 for 61 yards in the second quarter and finished the game 26 for 50 for 216 yards and three interceptions. In his defense, the last two interceptions bounced off the hands of tight end Sam LaPorta and weren’t necessarily his fault.
--As far as we can tell, this is at least the eighth time an Iowa quarterback has attempted 50 passes in a game. The Hawkeyes are 1-7 in those games.
--Iowa’s defense didn’t get gouged for big gains on the ground by Northwestern, but rushing defense would seem to be an area where the Hawkeyes could use some work. Both of the Wildcats’ two first-half touchdown drives were perpetrated almost exclusively on the ground. They ran the ball 60 times in the game, more than any Iowa opponent did in a game last season. It definitely was one of the big stories of the game despite the fact that the Wildcats only had two runs of more than 10 yards — a 21-yard scramble by quarterback Peyton Ramsey and an 11-yard keeper by Ramsey — and averaged just 2.4 yards per carry in the contest.
--Last week, Northwestern had a turnover margin of plus-4 and it defeated Maryland 43-3. On Saturday, it fumbled the ball away twice in the first five minutes and dug itself a 14-0 hole but things eventually evened out. Each team finished with three turnovers.
--After Ihmir Smith-Marsette did not catch a single pass last week against Purdue, there was an obvious attempt to get him more involved Saturday. The senior wideout was on the receiving end of a 6-yard pass on Iowa’s first offensive snap and he finished the first half with four catches for 57 yards.
--Saturday marked the sixth consecutive Big Ten game in which Iowa has failed to score in the third quarter. Somehow, it managed to win three of those games. It obviously really hurt on Saturday, however.
--Among the bright spots for the Hawkeyes was junior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon. He made 11 tackles, three for losses, and registered 1.5 quarterback sacks. If Iowa had won the game, those are the type of numbers that could put you in contention for Big Ten defensive player of the week honors.
