Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Northwestern

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 21-20 loss to Northwestern:

--Iowa sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras continued to show potential at times Saturday but he also continued to be wildly inconsistent. After looking very sharp in completing 9 of 12 passes for 86 yards in the first quarter, he went 5 for 14 for 61 yards in the second quarter and finished the game 26 for 50 for 216 yards and three interceptions. In his defense, the last two interceptions bounced off the hands of tight end Sam LaPorta and weren’t necessarily his fault.

--As far as we can tell, this is at least the eighth time an Iowa quarterback has attempted 50 passes in a game. The Hawkeyes are 1-7 in those games.

--Iowa’s defense didn’t get gouged for big gains on the ground by Northwestern, but rushing defense would seem to be an area where the Hawkeyes could use some work. Both of the Wildcats’ two first-half touchdown drives were perpetrated almost exclusively on the ground. They ran the ball 60 times in the game, more than any Iowa opponent did in a game last season. It definitely was one of the big stories of the game despite the fact that the Wildcats only had two runs of more than 10 yards — a 21-yard scramble by quarterback Peyton Ramsey and an 11-yard keeper by Ramsey — and averaged just 2.4 yards per carry in the contest.