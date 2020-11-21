Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Penn State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 41-21 victory over Penn State:
--Penn State used to be known as Linebacker U. and it seemingly always has had a great defense. Times have changed. The Nittany Lions allowed 30-plus points for the sixth consecutive game and at times this game looked like a physical mismatch with the Hawkeyes just manhandling the Nittany Lions upfront.
--You know your offensive line (and fullback) are doing a good job when your running back scores on a short yardage run without being touched until he is in the end zone. Iowa’s Mekhi Sargent did that twice in the first half. Fullback Monte Pottebaum made a tremendous block at the point of attack on the second one.
--Some of us suspected Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon might be ready for a breakout season, but I’m not sure anyone thought he would be an All-Big Ten player or possibly even an All-American. He had another tremendous game Saturday, capped by a game-clinching 71-yard interception return in the final minutes. The 305-pounder showed great hands by snagging a short pass behind the line of scrimmage, then showed some moves and speed by taking it to the house. We’d love to see Kirk Ferentz give the big guy a chance to carry the ball from scrimmage sometime this season.
--Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford briefly gave Penn State some hope by coming off the bench and throwing touchdown passes on his first two plays, but perhaps his smartest play came when he deftly got out of Nixon’s way as he came rumbling up the field. He gave only a half-hearted attempt to tackle the big guy along the sideline, then just sort of jogged along behind him as he lumbered into the end zone.
--Iowa extended its streak of games with at least one interception to 12 and both of its picks came from defensive linemen. The other one was by defensive end Chauncey Golston off a deflection by the ever-present Nixon.
--Two other Iowa defenders who have had some All-Big Ten moments this season are safety Jack Koerner and linebacker Nick Niemann, and they continued that Saturday. Nieman made 17 tackles and Koerner made one of the big plays of the first half when he burst through to stop Penn State quarterback Matt Levis for a loss on fourth-and-1 with 4:16 remaining. The Hawkeyes stopped the Nittany Lions again on fourth-and-short a few minutes later and that led to a touchdown that made it 24-7 at halftime.
--Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras shows small signs of improvement with each game but he still can be fairly erratic. Early in the second quarter, he threw a pass right into the arms of a Penn State defensive back — he dropped it — when Ihmir Smith-Marsette appeared to be wide open on the other side of the field. He also missed some very short, routine throws, the connected on some difficult ones. Two plays after making Pottebaum dive to catch the ball for a 1-yard gain, he threw a perfect laser to Nico Ragaini for 26 yards.
--Penn State finished the game with only 62 yards rushing and it got only 16 yards out of its running backs. Levis was the leading rusher with 34 yards in 15 carries and Clifford, who replaced him in the third quarter, was second with 13 yards in 6 attempts.
--Iowa and Penn State each has a player named Brandon Smith who wears jersey No. 12. On the Hawkeyes’ first offensive play, Brandon Smith caught a pass and was tackled by Brandon Smith.
--Even though the Hawkeyes briefly let Penn State back in the game in the second half, it was their most lopsided victory ever over the Nittany Lions in Beaver Stadium. The previous best was a 21-10 win in 2009 that is best remembered for a blocked punt return for a touchdown by Adrian Clayborn. Their only more lopsided conquest of Penn State was a 24-3 win at Kinnick Stadium in 2010.
--Ferentz claimed his 100th Big Ten victory and modestly noted in a postgame interview that he took a little longer to reach 100 than the three coaches ahead of him on the all-time list — Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and Amos Alonzo Stagg. That’s not entirely true. Stagg won 115 conference games at the University of Chicago, which was formerly in the Big Ten, but he was the head coach there from 1892 through 1932.
