Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Penn State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 41-21 victory over Penn State:

--Penn State used to be known as Linebacker U. and it seemingly always has had a great defense. Times have changed. The Nittany Lions allowed 30-plus points for the sixth consecutive game and at times this game looked like a physical mismatch with the Hawkeyes just manhandling the Nittany Lions upfront.

--You know your offensive line (and fullback) are doing a good job when your running back scores on a short yardage run without being touched until he is in the end zone. Iowa’s Mekhi Sargent did that twice in the first half. Fullback Monte Pottebaum made a tremendous block at the point of attack on the second one.

--Some of us suspected Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon might be ready for a breakout season, but I’m not sure anyone thought he would be an All-Big Ten player or possibly even an All-American. He had another tremendous game Saturday, capped by a game-clinching 71-yard interception return in the final minutes. The 305-pounder showed great hands by snagging a short pass behind the line of scrimmage, then showed some moves and speed by taking it to the house. We’d love to see Kirk Ferentz give the big guy a chance to carry the ball from scrimmage sometime this season.