Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Wisconsin

--Iowa was also was penalized in the first half for what the referee reported to be “unsportsmanlike conduct on an assistant coach.’’ He did not specify who the coach was. When a player on the field gets called for holding, they tell us his number so we know who screwed up. They should do the same with coaches, right?

--Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, a Wisconsin native who is a semifinalist or finalist for just about every national defensive award there is, had a fairly quiet day against his home-state university. But the Badgers’ focus on keeping him corralled open up opportunities for others. Defensive end Chauncey Golston had one of the best games of his career and others, such as Seth Benson, Jack Campbell and Jack Heflin, all had good days.

--We saw one of the weirdest plays of the season in the fourth quarter. Iowa punter Tory Taylor dropped the ball at the 10-yard line and rather than picking it up, he just kicked the ball off the ground and did it pretty well. It rolled about 30 yards down the field. But apparently that’s illegal. The penalty for illegal kicking gave Wisconsin the ball at the 5-yard line. Fortunately, Campbell intercepted in the end zone a couple of plays later.

--All things considered, this might have been the best game of the season for Iowa’s defense. The Hawkeyes held two other opponents — Michigan State and Minnesota — to only 7 points but this came against what was supposed to be a pretty good Wisconsin team. The Badgers’ only points of the game came following a fumbled punt.

