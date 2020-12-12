Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Wisconsin

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 28-7 victory over Wisconsin:
--The first half of this game was about as ugly and lifeless as any half we’ve seen in awhile. The two teams combined for 178 yards of offense, nine first downs and 13 punts. There were 10 different series in which one team or the other went 3-and-out. Iowa at least managed to kick a couple of field goals, thanks to a Wisconsin fumble in the first quarter and a pass interference penalty on the Badgers late in the half.
--Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras had another of those up-and-down games we’ve come to expect from him. He had one pass late in the first quarter that was so far off target that he was penalized for intentional grounding. Petras did not face a big pass rush on the play but he fired the ball 30 yards down the field toward the right sideline and it landed 30 yards from the nearest player on either team. After conferring, the officials threw the flag.
--On the flip side, Petras threw several perfect strikes to Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who had his best game since his epic performance in last season’s Holiday Bowl. ISM caught seven passes for 140 yards and second-half touchdowns of 19 and 53 yards.
--Smith-Marsette, who loves On his second touchdown, Smith-Marsette turned at the goal line and did a backward flip into the end zone and landed somewhat awkwardly. A few minutes later, he was seen limping to the locker room and he later came back out with a walking boot on his left foot.
--Iowa was also was penalized in the first half for what the referee reported to be “unsportsmanlike conduct on an assistant coach.’’ He did not specify who the coach was. When a player on the field gets called for holding, they tell us his number so we know who screwed up. They should do the same with coaches, right?
--Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, a Wisconsin native who is a semifinalist or finalist for just about every national defensive award there is, had a fairly quiet day against his home-state university. But the Badgers’ focus on keeping him corralled open up opportunities for others. Defensive end Chauncey Golston had one of the best games of his career and others, such as Seth Benson, Jack Campbell and Jack Heflin, all had good days.
--We saw one of the weirdest plays of the season in the fourth quarter. Iowa punter Tory Taylor dropped the ball at the 10-yard line and rather than picking it up, he just kicked the ball off the ground and did it pretty well. It rolled about 30 yards down the field. But apparently that’s illegal. The penalty for illegal kicking gave Wisconsin the ball at the 5-yard line. Fortunately, Campbell intercepted in the end zone a couple of plays later.
--All things considered, this might have been the best game of the season for Iowa’s defense. The Hawkeyes held two other opponents — Michigan State and Minnesota — to only 7 points but this came against what was supposed to be a pretty good Wisconsin team. The Badgers’ only points of the game came following a fumbled punt.
