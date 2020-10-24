Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa's loss to Purdue

After-thoughts from Iowa’s season-opening 24-20 loss Purdue:
--Iowa’s defense appeared to be completely out of gas on Purdue’s game-winning touchdown drive. Zander Horvath, a powerful but less than lightning quick back, was gouging them for good gains and young quarterback Aidan O’Connell had lots of open receivers. There was no one very close to David Bell on his game-winning 6-yard TD catch with 2:15 to go.
--If we’re giving a grade to redshirt freshman Spencer Petras in his debut as Iowa’s starting quarterback, make it a C-minus. His final numbers — 22 completions in 39 attempts for 265 yards — were solid but he was really shaky in the beginning, completing just one of his first five pass attempts for three yards. He eventually settled in but then was less than great at the end. His last four pass attempts fell incomplete with the last one being thrown 25 yards down the field into triple coverage.
--In Petras’ defense, Purdue’s Geovonte’ Howard was grabbing Nico Ragaini’s shoulder pad all the way down the field on that last play with no sign of a flag from the officials. Looked like it should have been an obvious pass interference call.
--Someone else who disappointed Saturday: Ihmir Smith-Marsette. He’s regarded as potentially one of the best receivers in the country but he didn’t catch a single pass despite being targeted five times. He did have 18 yards on two rushes but he also got called for two penalties, one of them for pulling Purdue players off the pile following a first-half fumble.
--Iowa running backs typically do not cough up the ball much — not if they want to play — but Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent each had a very costly fumble Saturday. Goodson’s came in the red zone in the first half when the Hawkeyes were in position for no less than a field goal and Sargent’s came with six minutes to go, setting up that final Purdue touchdown.
--Maybe it was because it was the first game of the season or maybe it was because they were working with a new quarterback for the first time in several years, but the Hawkeyes had more than their share of foolish penalties. They finished with 10 for 100 yards, their highest penalty yardage total in a couple of years. Seven of those penalties came on offense, including four false starts. It was especially costly on the first series of the second half when it looked like the Hawkeyes had opportunities but they were flagged twice for false starts (by the two veteran offensive tackles) and once for an illegal crackback block by Tyrone Tracy.
--We saw some of the same old Ferentzesque conservative clock management at the end of the first half. After Petras hit Ragaini for a big gain to the Purdue 10-yard line, the clock stopped with 14 seconds remaining while they moved the chains. The Hawkeyes could have spiked the ball and still had time to take at least one shot at the end zone. Instead, they ran a running play and settled for a field goal. The extra four points they could have gotten from a touchdown kind of hurt in the end.
--Senior linebacker Barrington Wade has been around the Iowa program for four years and had played in 25 games before Saturday, but he’d never really done much statistically, being involved in just 11 tackles. He had a breakout performance Saturday, however. He made a great 1-on-1 tackle on third down to stop Purdue’s opening series, registered a third-down sack on the third series, then got an interception off a deflection at the outset of the second half.
--Tory Taylor, Iowa’s 23-year-old freshman punter from Melbourne, Australia, had an impressive debut. His first career punt traveled 51 yards and he later had a 52-yarder that was downed at the 1-yard line. For the day, he averaged 44.2 yards on six punts.
