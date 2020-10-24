Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa's loss to Purdue

--Iowa running backs typically do not cough up the ball much — not if they want to play — but Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent each had a very costly fumble Saturday. Goodson’s came in the red zone in the first half when the Hawkeyes were in position for no less than a field goal and Sargent’s came with six minutes to go, setting up that final Purdue touchdown.

--Maybe it was because it was the first game of the season or maybe it was because they were working with a new quarterback for the first time in several years, but the Hawkeyes had more than their share of foolish penalties. They finished with 10 for 100 yards, their highest penalty yardage total in a couple of years. Seven of those penalties came on offense, including four false starts. It was especially costly on the first series of the second half when it looked like the Hawkeyes had opportunities but they were flagged twice for false starts (by the two veteran offensive tackles) and once for an illegal crackback block by Tyrone Tracy.