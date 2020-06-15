Doyle deal designed to move Iowa 'forward'

IOWA CITY – Expressing a desire to move forward, the University of Iowa and embattled Hawkeye football strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle have agreed to go their separate ways.
On administrative leave since June 6 after several former Iowa football players alleged he made racially-insensitive comments and actions, Doyle voluntarily agreed to resign Monday as part of a separation agreement that director of athletics Gary Barta said “made sense’’ even as an independent external review of the allegations begins.
“We don’t need an independent review to tell us we have issues,’’ Barta said. “We know we have issues. We have begun taking steps forward to improve and move forward.’’
Barta indicated the decision to remove Doyle from the role he had for the past 21 seasons was made in consultation with coach Kirk Ferentz.
With voluntary summer strength and conditioning work starting last week for Hawkeye players, Barta believed that the situation merited action now instead of waiting for the end of a review Barta said will be concluded “in weeks, not months.’’
Raimond Braithwaite, an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Iowa for the past 16 years, will continue the role of interim director of football strength and conditioning he assumed when Doyle was placed on leave.
“I knew the independent review is going to occur, but I also knew that we needed to think of things that made sense, that were thoughtful and sensible moving forward,’’ Barta said. “… I thought this was an important step moving forward.’’
As part of the agreement, Doyle will receive two separate lump sum payments of $556,249.50, representing 15 months of his base salary subject to all applicable withholdings. The payments will be made on Aug. 1 and on Jan. 1, 2021.
Doyle will also receive health and dental premiums from the university at his current coverage levels for 15 months.
In a statement, Doyle said he was “grateful’’ for the opportunity to work with the Hawkeye program for the past 21 years.
“I have worked diligently to make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes, support them as they speak out and look forward to continued growth,’’ Doyle said.
“I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The university and I have reached an agreement and it is time to move on from Iowa football. My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter.’’
The University of Iowa Office of General Counsel announced Monday it has hired the Kansas City law firm of Husch Blackwell to conduct the independent review of issues and allegations relating to racial disparities within the football program.
Athletic department funds will be used to cover the costs of the separation agreement. The athletics department at Iowa does not receive tax dollars and has been self-supporting for more than a decade.
