Doyle placed on leave, Hawkeye program under review

Iowa strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle was placed on administrative leave and an independent external review of the program was announced Saturday in what coach Kirk Ferentz calls “a defining moment for the Iowa Hawkeye football program.’’

Those steps were announced by director of athletics Gary Barta after more than two dozen former Iowa players took to social media to express concern about racial inequities within the program.

Many of their concerns targeted Doyle and the strength and conditioning program he has led throughout Ferentz’s 22 seasons as the Hawkeyes’ head coach.

“Over the past 24 hours, I have seen difficult and heartbreaking posts on social media. I appreciate the former players’ candor and have been reaching out to many of them individually to hear more about their experiences in our program,’’ Ferentz said in a statement.

“I am planning on talking to all of them in the coming days. This is a process that will take some time, but change begins by listening first.’’

Ferentz and Barta both said they have spoken with Doyle about the allegations that were posted on social media starting on Friday evening.