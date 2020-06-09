Doyle's son will leave Hawkeye program

Caught in the middle of a tough situation, Dillon Doyle is leaving the only college football program he ever wanted to play for and will transfer from Iowa.
The sophomore who started three games at middle linebacker last season for the Hawkeyes announced on Tuesday night he had placed his name in the transfer portal.
Doyle is the son of Iowa strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle, who was placed on paid administrative leave Saturday after being accused by former Hawkeye players of making racially insensitive remarks and other inappropriate actions.
A member of coach Kirk Ferentz’s staff for the past 21 seasons, Doyle has denied any wrongdoing.
Director of athletics Gary Barta announced Saturday that the university has launched an independent external review of the accusations and charges of racial disparities within the football program.
Dillon Doyle touched only briefly on the situation in announcing his decision to transfer.
"I’d like to thank my teammates and other members of the community for the overwhelming amount of support I’ve received the last few days," Doyle wrote in a statement announcing his decision.
"With that being said, I’m announcing that I’ll be moving on to the next step of my career and entering the transfer portal. I am excited to join a new football team and give my all to helping them on their path to a championship."
Doyle helped Iowa in each of the past two seasons, seeing action in four games before redshirting as a true freshman in 2018 and recording 23 tackles while forcing one fumble and recording a quarterback hurry as a redshirt freshman last fall.
He replaced injured starter Kristian Welch at middle linebacker in wins over Purdue and Northwestern and in a loss at Wisconsin, splitting time at the position with redshirt freshman Jack Campbell.
Doyle recorded career-high seven tackles in back-to-back games against the Wildcats and Badgers and was regarded as a contender for a starting position during the upcoming season while living a lifelong dream.
In his statement, the academic all-Big Ten selection thanked Iowa football for giving him a chance to make that happen.
"Growing up in Iowa City, it has always been my dream to wear the Tiger Hawk, and I have taken great pride in representing the state of Iowa for the last two seasons," Doyle wrote. "The relationships I’ve formed through this program will last forever, and I’m so incredibly grateful for each of the people I’ve met during my time here."
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras was among teammates who reached on social media Tuesday night to wish Doyle well.
"So much love for this man," Petras wrote on Twitter. "I came to Iowa in January of 2018 knowing nobody and Dillon welcomed me as a brother. He will succeed wherever he goes."
Ferentz said during a Sunday video conference that he had talked with Chris Doyle after he was placed on leave but indicated his concerns extended beyond the long-time strength coach.
"I’m worried about everybody involved in our program," Ferentz said. "His well-being, his family’s well-being. You can only imagine the impact it has on everybody with what’s going on right now."
