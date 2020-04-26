Draft hits home again for Moline alum

His son’s selection in the NFL Draft on Saturday was the culmination of a unique and memory-filled moment for one former NFL player from the Quad-Cities.
Moline native Brad Hopkins, a first-round pick out of Illinois in 1993 who went on to play 13 seasons with the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans, had the chance to watch the Rams select his son in the fourth round of this year’s draft.
Brycen Hopkins was an all-Big Ten tight end for Purdue, catching 61 passes last fall as a senior for the Boilermakers.
In an interview with the Titans website last week, Hopkins said he was anxious to spend time watching the draft with his son and other family members, including his parents who hosted a similar gathering 27 years ago.
“That was at 1410 34th Avenue B in Moline – that’s my parents’ house where I grew up,’’ Hopkins recalled. “I thought I was going to be a Cleveland Brown. (Former Browns coach) Bill Belichick flew to Champaign two or three times, and he and I watched film and we stayed in constant conversation.’’
What Hopkins didn’t count on was Houston trading up in the draft to take Hopkins with the 13th pick.
“I had never been to the state of Texas, and I didn’t know anything about the franchise,’’ Hopkins said. “There was a picture of me right after I was drafted and I have my head in my hands. And being honest, I remember what I was thinking: ‘I’m going to be starting all over again, and I’m going to playing against grown men with kids half my age.’”
Things worked out for Hopkins, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who played in 194 NFL games.
Now, he hopes for even more for his son.
“Every single parent wants life led by their children that’s better than the one they led, right? So, I want my son to not only get in the league, but I want him to be better,’’ Hopkins said. “I am excited because this is such a big moment for him.’’
The next step: Three former Iowa football players have now signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents following the conclusion of Saturday’s draft.
Defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore signed with Seattle on Sunday, following Saturday announcements by tight end Nate Wieting that he had signed with Cleveland and linebacker Kristian Welch that he signed with Baltimore.
Numbers game: On only three occasions since the NFL shifted to a seven-round draft in 1994 has Iowa had more than the five players it had taken in this year’s draft.
The Hawkeyes had six players chosen in 2010, 2011 and 2012, the most Iowa players selected in a single draft under the current format.
Iowa has had five players taken on three other occasions, in 2003, 2004 and 2005.
Young guns: Over the past three years, Iowa has had 12 players selected in the NFL Draft and of those, nine have been underclassmen who chose to forgo their final year of eligibility.
James Daniels and Josh Jackson in 2018, T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant, Anthony Nelson and Amani Hookier in 2019 and Tristan Wirfs, A.J. Epenesa and Geno Stone in this year’s draft were all selected after leaving the Hawkeyes early for an NFL opportunity.
Five Cyclones sign: Iowa State had five players sign NFL free agent contracts following the conclusion of the draft on Saturday.
Steve Wirtel, regarded as one of the top three long snappers in this year’s draft class, signed with Detroit after four years as a starter for the Cyclones.
Julian Good-Jones, a three-time all-Big 12 offensive lineman, signed with Philadelphia, all-Big 12 defensive lineman Ray Lima signed with Miami and two Cyclones, all-Big 12 linebacker Marcel Spears and offensive lineman Josh Knipfel, signed with Cincinnati.
Bears sign London: Western Illinois defensive lineman LaCale London has signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent.
A Peoria native, London earned honorable mention all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors last fall after leading the Leathernecks in sacks the past two seasons.
