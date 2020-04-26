Draft hits home again for Moline alum

His son’s selection in the NFL Draft on Saturday was the culmination of a unique and memory-filled moment for one former NFL player from the Quad-Cities.

Moline native Brad Hopkins, a first-round pick out of Illinois in 1993 who went on to play 13 seasons with the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans, had the chance to watch the Rams select his son in the fourth round of this year’s draft.

Brycen Hopkins was an all-Big Ten tight end for Purdue, catching 61 passes last fall as a senior for the Boilermakers.

In an interview with the Titans website last week, Hopkins said he was anxious to spend time watching the draft with his son and other family members, including his parents who hosted a similar gathering 27 years ago.

“That was at 1410 34th Avenue B in Moline – that’s my parents’ house where I grew up,’’ Hopkins recalled. “I thought I was going to be a Cleveland Brown. (Former Browns coach) Bill Belichick flew to Champaign two or three times, and he and I watched film and we stayed in constant conversation.’’

What Hopkins didn’t count on was Houston trading up in the draft to take Hopkins with the 13th pick.