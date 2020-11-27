Duncan delivers a different message to Huskers

IOWA CITY — Keith Duncan didn’t get the chance to seal this year’s Iowa football win over Nebraska with a kiss.
Unlike a year ago when Duncan blew kisses in the Cornhuskers’ direction while celebrating his game-winning field goal with 1 second remaining in a 27-24 victory in Lincoln, the Hawkeye senior took down Nebraska in Friday’s 26-20 win at Kinnick Stadium by driving four field goals through the uprights.
Duncan connected from 32, 33, 48 and 37 yards before rattling a 51-yard attempt off the crossbar that would have extended the lead he created with his final two field goals in the fourth quarter.
"It felt good to hit four. The last one, I didn’t hit it well and missed it, but I had a great defense backing me up to help us come up with the win," Duncan said.
The Cornhuskers reminded Duncan of his antics from a year ago as he warmed up before the game.
"Guys like to talk a bit, you know," Duncan said, declining to discuss what was discussed.
Duncan said he "overheard a few things" as he went through his pregame routine, but was fine with it.
"That’s part of the fun," Duncan said. "I wouldn’t want it any other way."
Besides, he had plans to dish a little out following the game to an uncle who is a long-time Nebraska fan.
"He sent me a photo before the game of him wearing a Nebraska shirt underneath an Iowa one," Duncan said. "That’s the way it should be, Iowa coming out on top."
Slow start: Iowa ended up rushing for 129 yards in the game, but was limited to 35 on 17 carries in the first half.
Coach Kirk Ferentz credited Nebraska with presenting a couple of looks that Iowa didn’t handle well in the first two quarters but said assistants did a good job of adjusting to help Iowa top its first-half rushing total on the Hawkeyes’ opening drive in the third quarter.
"They threw a couple of wrinkles at us and we were not playing cohesively," Ferentz said. "Even in the second half, it wasn’t always pretty or smooth, but the staff made some good adjustments and we ran it a little more effectively in the second half."
Tyler Goodson topped 100 yards for the third time in four games, leading all rushers with 111 yards.
Dueling pair: Luke McCaffrey and Adrian Martinez combined for 70 of Nebraska’s 143 rushing yards but were efficient through the air.
The pair of quarterbacks combined to connect on 21-of-25 passes for 195 yards.
"It didn’t really matter which one was in there," Ferentz said. "They both were really dangerous, especially in the run part. The improvisations, those are really difficult and if you don’t keep containment against a guy who is pretty nimble, you’re just asking for trouble we had a few of those, too."
Kallenberger out: Sophomore Jack Plumb made his first career start on the Iowa offensive line Friday, replacing injured starting right tackle Mark Kallenberger.
Plumb took the field during the second half of the Hawkeyes’ game last Saturday at Penn State after Kallenberger was injured during his third start of the season for Iowa.
"I thought I did alright," Plumb said. "I’ll watch the film and I’m sure I’ll see some things, but for the most part I tried to trust my preparation."
Hawkeye offensive guard Kyler Schott returned to action in a reserve role after missing the last three games.
Iowa also made its first change in its defensive front four this season on Friday, with Noah Shannon opening at defensive tackle in place of Jack Heflin. A starter in Iowa’s first five games, Heflin did play in the game.
Honoring heroes: In addition to playing for the Heroes Trophy on Friday, Iowa honored all heroes by wearing stars-and-stripes TigerHawks on its helmets.
The special logo was designed to honor military members, doctors, nurses, frontline workers and educators for the work they do in these unique times.
Black Friday at 10: Friday’s game marked the 10th consecutive year Iowa and Nebraska have met on Black Friday, extended this year only after the Big Ten rebuilt its schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hawkeyes, 7-3 in games against the Cornhuskers on the day after Thanksgiving, are scheduled to conclude the regular season in 2021 at Wisconsin on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, then resume a Black Friday match-up with the Cornhuskers in 2022.
One less option: A third Big Ten bowl partner on Friday announced that this year’s game was being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pinstripe Bowl in New York City announced that it will not be held this year, following earlier announcements by the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif., and the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.
