Duncan delivers a different message to Huskers

"He sent me a photo before the game of him wearing a Nebraska shirt underneath an Iowa one," Duncan said. "That’s the way it should be, Iowa coming out on top."

Slow start: Iowa ended up rushing for 129 yards in the game, but was limited to 35 on 17 carries in the first half.

Coach Kirk Ferentz credited Nebraska with presenting a couple of looks that Iowa didn’t handle well in the first two quarters but said assistants did a good job of adjusting to help Iowa top its first-half rushing total on the Hawkeyes’ opening drive in the third quarter.

"They threw a couple of wrinkles at us and we were not playing cohesively," Ferentz said. "Even in the second half, it wasn’t always pretty or smooth, but the staff made some good adjustments and we ran it a little more effectively in the second half."

Tyler Goodson topped 100 yards for the third time in four games, leading all rushers with 111 yards.

Dueling pair: Luke McCaffrey and Adrian Martinez combined for 70 of Nebraska’s 143 rushing yards but were efficient through the air.

The pair of quarterbacks combined to connect on 21-of-25 passes for 195 yards.