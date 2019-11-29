Duncan delivers, Hawkeyes fight off Huskers

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The rest was up to Duncan, who learned after the game that he was one of three Hawkeye walk-ons being placed on scholarship.

"It’s not just one guy that goes out there and wins a game," Duncan said, praising the consistency of snapper Jackson Subbert and holder Colten Rastetter. "They did a great job on that snap and hold, and the line did a great job protecting. It’s all about going in and executing."

Duncan didn’t mind when Frost chose to use his final timeouts.

"That just allowed me to get my mind set, focus on what I needed to do, find my spot in the background where I need to spot my kick," Duncan said.

"In the second half, we didn’t get that many opportunities. No extra points. No field goals. I just had to get back into the rhythm of things, go through my routine again, go out and execute."

Rastetter, a senior who was the holder a year ago when Recinos forced the Cornhuskers to stomach a nearly identical heartbreaking loss, said there wasn’t any doubt when the ball left Duncan’s foot.

"He’s so consistent," Rastetter said. "In those moments, it is like everything is in slow motion. Great snap. I felt the ball as he kicked it and then just watched it go through. It was just like last year. Same result."