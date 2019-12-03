Duncan, Epenesa top Hawkeyes' all-Big Ten picks

Keith Duncan and A.J. Epenesa, two Iowa football players who dominated from their positions, were recognized among the Big Ten’s best Tuesday.

Duncan, who leads the nation in field goals, was named the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten and joined Epenesa in earning first-team all-conference recognition from both league coaches and media.

Illinois’ Blake Hayes, a junior punter, was named the Big Ten-Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year, the first Illini to win the award that carries the name of former Illinois standout Dike Eddleman and Michigan State’s Brandon Fields.

Epenesa received first-team honors for the second straight season, a first for a Hawkeye defensive end since Adrian Clayborn was named to the first team in 2009-10, while Duncan is the first Iowa kicker to earn first-team honors since Nate Kaeding in 2003.

"All of the guys on our kicking team have been on top of it all season. Whatever I’ve been able to do is a result of Jackson (Subbert, the long snapper) and Colten (Rastetter, the holder) and all the guys up front doing their jobs as well as they have," Duncan said.