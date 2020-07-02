You are the owner of this article.
Duncan, Smith-Marsette not among Iowa questions
IOWA FOOTBALL

Iowa has both all-American caliber answers and some significant questions on special teams as it works toward the start of the 2020 football season.

Kicker Keith Duncan and kick returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette provide the Hawkeyes with two top-level contributors to build around, and both are receiving preseason all-American attention.

Once preseason camp opens, coordinator LeVar Woods will be seeking the same type of reliable performances at the other positions. Iowa does return some experience at punt returner, but the punter, long snapper and holder might all be first-year starters.

In Duncan and Smith-Marsette, the Hawkeyes a pair of time-tested performers preparing for their senior seasons.

A record-setting junior year positions Duncan as one of the nation’s elite placekickers.

He was one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award last season after establishing Iowa and Big Ten single-season records with 29 field goals.

In addition to being perfect in 25 PAT attempts, only five kickers in NCAA Division I history have connected on more field goals during a single season than Duncan, who had no shortage of opportunities during the Hawkeyes’ 10-3 season.

He connected on 29-of-34 attempts, hitting 14-of-18 tries from 40 yards or beyond, including a successful game-winner from 48 yards with one second remaining in a 27-24 victory at Nebraska.

Duncan dominated away from home, converting on 12-of-13 field goal tries away from Kinnick Stadium, including hitting four field goals in as many tries in an 18-17 victory at Iowa State.

Smith-Marsette was equally productive, leading the Big Ten and ranking fourth in the nation with an average of 29.6 yards on kick returns.

He enters the 2020 season having returned kickoffs for touchdowns in each of Iowa’s last two games, running one back 95 yards in the win over the Cornhuskers and topping that with a 98-yard kickoff return to break a 14-14 tie and move the Hawkeyes ahead to stay in the second quarter of their 49-24 win over USC in the Holiday Bowl.

The only Hawkeye to ever return two kickoffs for touchdowns in a single season, Smith-Marsette has ranked in the top four nationally in kick returns in each of the past two seasons.

His work helped Iowa lead the Big Ten in that category.

The Hawkeyes split the workload on punt returns last season and ranked fourth in the Big Ten with an average of 8.1 yards.

Max Cooper replaced Nico Ragaini in that role midway through the 2019 season and averaged 3.4 yards on five returns while Ragaini averaged 10.7 yards on nine punt returns early in the season.

Both figure to be in the mix for that role again this season, and they could be joined by redshirt freshman Daraun McKinney, whose resume at the prep level in Michigan includes returning 12 punts and 11 kickoffs for touchdowns.

Junior Caleb Shudak handled Iowa’s kickoffs a year ago and is returning after exploring transfer options in hopes of finding a program that would allow him to kick field goals as well.

Shudak averaged 58.2 yards on 75 kickoffs last season and recorded 31 touchbacks.

Iowa’s biggest question mark on special teams is at punter, where senior graduate transfer Michael Sleep-Dalton averaged 41.7 yards on 58 punts last fall during his only season in a Hawkeye jersey.

The Australian who arrived at Iowa from Arizona State may be replaced by another Australian punter.

The Hawkeyes signed true freshman Tory Taylor in February after Woods made a recruiting trip to Australia to watch him work.

Taylor has never competed in a football game before, but he will compete for a starting job along with junior Ryan Gersonde, who underwent surgery a year ago after averaging 42.5 yards on 13 punts before suffering an injury as a true freshman in 2017.

He was beaten out for starting job by Colten Rastetter in 2018 and redshirted before missing last season with a leg injury.

Rastetter completed his eligibility last season after working as the team’s holder, another role Iowa will work to fill.

The Hawkeyes will be replacing long snapper Jackson Subbert, who provided quiet consistency during his two seasons as a starter. His back-up, Nate Vejvoda, completed his eligibility as well last season, leaving senior Austin Spiewak as the lone returning snapper on the roster heading into preseason camp.

Breaking News