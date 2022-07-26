Early injuries impact Hawkeyes

INDIANAPOLIS — Injuries have already taken a toll on the Iowa football team’s depth in two areas where the Hawkeyes were already thin.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday at the Big Ten kickoff that Justin Britt, a three-game starter at offensive guard last season, and receiver Jackson Ritter will both miss the upcoming season because of injuries.

Britt was listed as the starter at left guard on Iowa’s spring depth chart and Ritter was listed as the back-up to Keagan Johnson at a receiver position in the spring.

Ferentz said Britt, who dealt with an ACL tear during his high school career in Indianapolis, is dealing with a knee problem while the nature of Ritter’s injury was not disclosed.

“It’s unfortunate for those guys, I feel bad for them," Ferentz said.

Shifting from center, where converted defensive tackle Logan Jones was listed as the starter on a fall camp depth chart announced Tuesday, Tyler Elsbury is now listed as Iowa’s starting left guard.

Alec Wick, a redshirt freshman from Iowa City Regina, replaces Ritter as a back-up at wide receiver.

“We had some guys out in the spring at receiver and Alec has been in the system, has worked at it and has made progress," Ferentz said.

Multiple moves: The injury-related changes were among several depth chart changes announced by Iowa on Tuesday, reflective of work in spring practices.

On the second team offensive line, senior Matt Fagan is listed behind Elsbury at left guard, Michael Myslinski is behind Jones at center and Beau Stephens shifts from left guard to right guard where he is behind Connor Colby.

Drew Stevens, a true freshman kicker who walked on at Iowa in January, is now listed behind Aaron Blum at placekicker on special teams.

The defensive depth chart reflects the versatility of Cooper DeJean and the return of Ethan Hurkett from injury as the back-up to John Waggoner at left end.

DeJean is listed as the starter at the hybrid cash position and as the second-team strong safety behind Kaevon Merriweather.

“We could put Cooper in at a lot of positions. He’s just a good football player," Ferentz said.

There are new second-team players listed at three other secondary positions as well. Terry Roberts is the back-up to Jermari Harris at left cornerback, Brendan Deasfernandes is behind Riley Moss at right cornerback and Reggie Bracy is the back up to Quinn Schulte at free safety.

Big Ten’s best: The Big Ten recognized 10 players — five from each division — as players to watch during the upcoming season.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell became the ninth Hawkeye in as many years to be recognized and the first linebacker since Josey Jewell in 2017.

Other players from the West Division named to the list were offensive tackle Peter Skoronski of Northwestern, quarterback Aidan O’Connell of Purdue and the Wisconsin duo of running back Braelon Allen and linebacker Nick Herbig.

Ohio State players filled three East Division spots. Running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Nijgba and quarterback C.J. Stroud were joined by running back Blake Corum of Michigan and wide receiver Jayden Reed of Michigan State.

Early start: With a season opener on Aug. 27 in Dublin, Ireland, the start of practice is this week for players at Nebraska and Northwestern.

“Our players understand that it’s not a bowl trip. We didn’t earn this," Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost said. “We’re going over there trying to win a football game. We’re excited for it, but it is just the first game on our schedule."

Same path: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh welcomed the return to Lucas Oil Stadium, where the Wolverines won the Big Ten Championship Game last season over Iowa.

Harbaugh wants his team’s experience from a year ago to guide it as Michigan prepares for 2022.

“The players who were on that team, they put in the work, they know what it was like, that good feeling of taking care of business, having success and being rewarded for it," Harbaugh said.

He said he hasn’t felt any sense of entitlement among his players as they have worked during the offseason.

Snyder named: Sean Snyder, who began his college football career at Iowa before following his father, Bill Snyder to Kansas State, has been named as the new special teams coordinator at Illinois.

He joins the Illini staff from USC, where he spent the past two seasons after more than two decades on the staff at Kansas State.

Wave featured: The Hawkeye Wave will be among events featured during the upcoming season on the Big Ten Network’s The Journey: Big Ten Football 2022.

The feature will highlight the five-year old tradition of fans, players and officials waving to patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital adjacent to Kinnick Stadium at the end of the first quarter of Hawkeye home games.

In memory: The Big Ten began its kickoff event with a remembrance of football personnel from around the conference who have died in the past year.

Among a number of Hawkeyes remembered were coach Jerry Burns and quarterbacks Tom Poholsky and Lou Matykiewicz.