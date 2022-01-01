Early, late drives frustrate Hawkeye defenders

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two 80-yard drives — one at the beginning and one at the end — left Iowa defenders with plenty of frustration following the Hawkeyes’ 20-17 loss to Kentucky on Saturday in the Citrus Bowl.
The Wildcats’ first possession of the game was a 13-play march to take a quick 7-0 lead on a 5-yard touchdown catch by Chris Rodriguez.
The final possession covered the same amount of turf and ended with a 6-yard run into the end zone that pushed Kentucky in front to stay with 1 minute, 48 seconds remaining.
In between the drives that accounted for 160 of the Wildcats’ 354 yards, the Hawkeyes played Hawkeye defense.
They sacked Kentucky quarterback Will Levis six times — a season high for Iowa — for losses totaling 38 yards and Jermari Harris recorded Iowa’s school-record 25th interception of the season in the fourth quarter.
“We made the adjustments we needed to make after that first drive,’’ said Zach VanValkenburg, who had two of the sacks.
Linebacker Jack Campbell, who finished with 14 tackles, said the slow defensive starts are difficult to explain.
“We’ve had that happen a couple of times where a team comes out and scores. We seem to get it figured out and that’s a credit to the coaches and the adjustments they make,’’ Campbell said. “But those early scores, in close games they make a difference.’’
VanValkenburg was disappointed that Iowa gave up the only points it allowed in the second half late in the game.
“They made a few plays we’d like to have back,’’ he said. “Kentucky has good players, too, but it’s hard when you give up one late like that. It was roller coaster ride late.’’
Campbell finished the season with 143 tackles, the fifth-best single season total in Iowa history and the most since Pat Angerer had 145 in 2009.
Familiar start: Iowa trailed Kentucky 7-0 after one quarter, continuing a season-long trend of slow starts by the Hawkeyes.
In their 14 games, the Hawkeyes were behind after one quarter on nine occasions and were tied in just two other games while holding a lead after one quarter three times.
“Obviously, we need to get that figured out,’’ said quarterback Spencer Petras, who completed 9-of-14 second-half passes to finish the game at 19-for-30 for 211 yards.
“We had a tendency all season to not come out of the gates very quickly and that’s one of the things we’ll work on.’’
Welcomed win: Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, on the losing ends of games against Iowa a year ago while playing for Penn State and Nebraska respectively, welcomed the chance to avenge those losses.
“I got pulled from the Iowa game last year (a 41-21 Hawkeye win) so this one did mean something special to me,’’ Levis said. “It was good to come back and get this one.’’
Levis completed 17-of-28 passes for 233 yards, but was sacked six times.
Robinson, who caught nine passes in a loss to Iowa in 2020 for the Cornhuskers, had 10 receptions for 170 yards and was selected as the game’s most valuable player.
“It felt good to win this one as a team,’’ Robinson said.
Johnson sits: Iowa played Saturday without freshman receiver Keagan Johnson.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said trainers got a call from Johnson around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday for a medical issue.
“Could be kidney stones, might be an appendix, but he had a tough early morning,’’ Ferentz said. "As far as I know he is doing fine, but I haven’t heard a final diagnosis.’’
Johnson, who finished his first season with 18 receptions for 352 yards, a receiving yardage total second on the team only to the 672 recorded by Sam LaPorta.
Injured cornerbacks Matt Hankins, Terry Roberts and Xavior Williams also sat out as expected.
Wildcats out: Kentucky was without eight players on Saturday, including six that were listed in the Wildcats two-deep roster for the game.
Starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal and defensive end Josh Paschal and four players listed on the second team — running back Kavosiey Smoke, receiver Isaiah Epps, rush linebacker JJ Weaver and middle linebacker Trevin Wallace — were among the absent players.
A combination of injuries and illness were cited as the reasons they missed the final game of the season.
Perfect conditions: The Citrus Bowl kicked off under warmer-than-usual New Year’s Day conditions in Orlando.
It was 82 degrees under sun-filled skies when Iowa and Kentucky kicked things off.
In memory: Levis remembered the victims of the recent western Kentucky tornadoes on Saturday.
The Wildcats quarterback wore blue cleats that included the names of all of the victims in the recent tragedy in white lettering. The junior plans to auction the cleats off in upcoming days with proceeds going to a relief fund.