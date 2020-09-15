Eight-game season likely for Big Ten teams

At this point, it appears to be more of a matter of when Big Ten football teams will start a delayed season rather than if there would be a season at all.

The conference has made no official announcement about what Big Ten presidents and chancellors have decided to do about re-starting a season they put on hold during early August, but it has approved assembling a revised revised football schedule that could see a season could kick off as early as Oct. 17.

By starting the season that weekend or even one week later on Oct. 24, enough time would remain on the calendar for Big Ten teams to plan an eight-game, conference-only schedule and hold a Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 19, one day before the College Football Playoff committee announces its four-team field.

The eight-game schedule would include four home games and four road games for each team and return some sense of normalcy to a season sidelined by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the season started on Oct. 17, that would allow each team to even have one bye week on schedules that would include games against six divisional opponents and two opponents from the opposite division.

An Oct. 24 start would eliminate the bye week for all teams.