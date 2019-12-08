Elliott laid foundation for sustained Hawkeye success

“As a coach who worked for Bump, you had a sense that he was there with you all the way, in understanding the demands of coaching in the Big Ten Conference,’’ Davis said in a statement. “He was a coach’s athletic director and he was always in the room with you. He was a pleasure to work with.’’

Davis added that he believed Elliott’s experience as a student-athlete and a coach put him in a position where he “understood what it took for success.’’

Gable simply called Elliott “a difference maker’’ in his life.

“At first, he didn’t make any promises, but he said, ‘You do well, and I will do well for you,’ and he honored that,’’ Gable said. “Even though it could have, it never got old for him to see Iowa wrestling win and that is one of the reasons for our success, because the guy at the top of the department continued to be excited.’’

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz recalled meeting Elliott for the first time when Ferentz was working as an assistant on Fry’s staff in the 1980s.

“His leadership and vision helped shape the culture and competitiveness of athletics at the University of Iowa,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s safe to say that Hawkeye athletics would not be where they are today without Bump Elliott.’’