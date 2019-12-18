Emotional Ferentz works to maintain Fry legacy

Fresh off a job as a graduate assistant at Pittsburgh, Ferentz found himself in a room filled with assistant coaches who would go on to experience their own success as head coaches.

Barry Alvarez, Bill Snyder, Dan McCarney and Don Patterson were there, joining veteran assistants like Carl Jackson and Bernie Wyatt in turning around a Hawkeye program that had gone 19 years without a winning record.

"We were all coming in from different backgrounds. None of us had resumes, really, but for some reason coach Fry took a chance on each and every one of us," Ferentz said. "He selected us all."

Ferentz had done a little research before he packed his belongings into his Chevelle and drove west.

He understood he would be working for a "square-jawed ex-Marine Texan" who had earned the trust of his players, his staff and a fan base hungry for success.

"Just the way he had captured the whole state was really, really impressive," Ferentz said. "I had no idea what I was walking into, but I walked in at the perfect time."

Ferentz said Fry had expectations of his players and his staff, helping set a tone off the field that led to the results that followed on the field.