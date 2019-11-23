Emotional Stanley savors final Kinnick win

The Maryland native explained that his parents could get to only one of their son’s final games and the family chose for that experience to come at Iowa’s bowl game.

"They want to be at my final college game, so we’ll be together at the bowl," Young said.

Ferentz said he was "thrilled" when Young asked him last week if he could fill in his for his parents.

"So proud of him and the way he’s handled everything that’s happened in his career. He’s on track for graduation and is having a good year," Ferentz said. "It was a special honor for us to be out there and greet him."

On the run: Quarterback Brandon Peters led Illinois in rushing Saturday, gaining 76 yards on 10 carries.

Fighting Illini running back Dre Brown, who ran for 67 yards, welcomed the effort by Peters.

"It was awesome," Brown said. "The holes are a little bit bigger and the defense to has to play honest."

Nothing personal: When Iowa kicker Keith Duncan took the field to attempt a 24-yard field goal with 14 minutes, 8 seconds remaining Saturday, he was greeted by a round of jeers from the crowd.