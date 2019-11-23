Emotional Stanley savors final Kinnick win

IOWA CITY — Emotions finally got the best of Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley.
The Hawkeyes’ quarterback fought off a tear or two as he talked about his experiences before, during and after a 19-10 victory over Illinois on Saturday in his final college game at Kinnick Stadium.
"There’s no way to explain the feeling I have leaving this program," Stanley said. "I have some of the best memories here, and I’ll always remember them. I’ll have to keep chasing the bond I have here with other things in the future."
After vowing all week to not let emotions get the best of him as he joined 18 other Iowa seniors in being recognized prior to their final home game, Stanley’s plans for a stoic swansong ended when he met his parents at midfield during the pregame ceremonies.
"My parents are my rock and they’re always there with me, and to have them on the field was truly special," said Stanley, who described the postgame scene in the locker room as equally emotional.
Stanley’s roommate, linebacker Kristian Welch, confirmed that.
"We’re like brothers. We’re all going to be a bit emotional when we sing the fight song in the locker room. It’s the little things as a senior that you’ll miss," Welch said.
Filling in: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, filled in for the parents of Iowa senior Devonte Young during the pregame ceremony.
The Maryland native explained that his parents could get to only one of their son’s final games and the family chose for that experience to come at Iowa’s bowl game.
"They want to be at my final college game, so we’ll be together at the bowl," Young said.
Ferentz said he was "thrilled" when Young asked him last week if he could fill in his for his parents.
"So proud of him and the way he’s handled everything that’s happened in his career. He’s on track for graduation and is having a good year," Ferentz said. "It was a special honor for us to be out there and greet him."
On the run: Quarterback Brandon Peters led Illinois in rushing Saturday, gaining 76 yards on 10 carries.
Fighting Illini running back Dre Brown, who ran for 67 yards, welcomed the effort by Peters.
"It was awesome," Brown said. "The holes are a little bit bigger and the defense to has to play honest."
Nothing personal: When Iowa kicker Keith Duncan took the field to attempt a 24-yard field goal with 14 minutes, 8 seconds remaining Saturday, he was greeted by a round of jeers from the crowd.
He gets it, even if the Kinnick Stadium crowd was unaware the junior was setting up to attempt to break a Big Ten record for field goals in a season after tying the previous record of 25 with a pair of kicks in the first half.
The Hawkeyes were facing a fourth-and-1 from the Illinois 6-yard line and opted to go for the chip shot to extend a 13-7 lead, drawing a noticeable round of boos from the crowd.
"I heard them," Duncan said. "I understand. But, we’re going in to try to put points on the board and turn it into a two-possession game. They should be cheering. At least that’s how I see it."
Bonus points: Illinois called a pair of timeouts in the final seconds of the first half before Geno Stone dropped quarterback Brandon Peters for a 14-yard loss on a fourth-down play.
"Good chance to get our offense back on the field," Stone said.
The sack, one of three in the game among a collection of six tackles for a loss by the Iowa defense, allowed the Hawkeyes to add to what had been a 10-7 lead.
Following a 22-yard pass from Stanley to Tyrone Tracy, one of his game-high six receptions, Duncan hit a 45-yard field goal to send Iowa into the locker room with a six-point lead at the break.
Final appearance: Iowa recognized 19 seniors on its football team prior to Saturday’s game.
Drew Cook, Wes Dvorak, Amani Jones, Cedrick Lattimore, John Milani, Michael Ojemudia, Landen Paulsen, Levi Paulsen, Colten Rastetter, Brady Reiff, Brady Ross, Ryan Schmidt, Michael Sleep-Dalton, Nate Stanley, Jackson Subbert, Nate Vejvoda, Kristian Welch, Nate Wieting and Devonte Young took the field at Kinnick Stadium for one final time in their college careers.
Landan Paulsen paused as he took the field, waiting to join twin Levi Paulsen in meeting their parents.
"We've done everything else together. Why not this?" Landan Paulsen said. "I decided to wait and meet our parents together."
They are part of a senior class that has a 33-17 record, including a 20-15 mark against Big Ten competition.
Small house: Saturday’s crowd of 58,331 was the smallest of the season at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa finished the season with an average of 65,557 at its seven home games, the lowest average since the Hawkeyes went 12-0 in the regular season in 2015 and averaged 63,142 fans for seven home games.
King returns: Former Hawkeye all-American Desmond King was Iowa’s honorary captain on Saturday.
The Los Angeles Chargers defensive back spoke to the team on Friday and joined Hawkeye captains at midfield for the coin toss prior to Saturday’s game.
King, the 2015 Jim Thorpe Award winner who holds an Iowa record with 51 career starts, founded the King Kares Foundation in 2017, providing financial support to underprivileged families in Detroit, Iowa City and southern California.
Kid captain: Jeg Weets, a 6-year old from Morrison, Illinois, was the Hawkeye Kid Captain on Saturday.
Diagnosed with Chrohn’s disease at the age of 2, Weets was later diagnosed by a pediatric gastroenterologist at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital with Niemann-Pick disease type C, a rare, progressive genetic disorder in which cholesterol accumulates in body tissues, including the brain.
Weets now receives IV infusions every four weeks at the Iowa facility and travels to Chicago every two weeks for an experimental drug that is administered through a spinal tap.
Sporting his Kid Captain jersey, Weets was honored at midfield prior to Saturday’s game.