Epstein knew Illini had quality backs

“I just saw the work we put in every day," Epstein said. "The people in the building, starting with our coaches, the players and the humbleness we have to us but the work ethic we have. When we go out on the field and we’re just reppin’ it, that will build confidence. I said it for a reason because I really believed it. I think we still have a lot more to do. I know what I said in September. We’ve got to keep going. There’s a lot of work left to be done."

Illinois (2-3) is a running team. Head coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Rod Smith have said it time and again. After Saturday's win, Lovie Smith quipped the team gets off the bus running the football. Rod Smith believes in it and knows that a stout rushing attack, particularly with a quarterback who can scoot, opens up the passing game. The result of the two working in conjunction lead to a blowout win over the Cornhuskers.

Rod Smith saw the change in dynamics from his time as a player to his time as a coach. When he was an All-American quarterback at Glenville State from 1993-96 under Rich Rodriguez, who later became a mentor to Rod Smith as a coach, passing the ball was the hot topic.