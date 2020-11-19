Even at 0-4, Hawkeyes don't overlook Penn State

“My guess is that it is going to click for them at some point. I just hope it isn’t this Saturday. We haven’t beaten these guys in a long time, nearly a decade, and there is a reason for that. They are a good football team and we will have to be at our best to have a chance to win.’’

Although the last three games between the teams have been decided by one possession, the Hawkeyes have lost six straight to the Nittany Lions since winning a 24-3 game at Kinnick Stadium in 2010.

Iowa’s last win at Beaver Stadium came one year earlier by a 21-10 score.

“Any game in the Big Ten is a hard game to win,’’ Hawkeye linebacker Seth Benson said. “We can’t even look at their record. We just have to know that every game, we’re going to have to go out there and earn it.’’

Even with only a handful of fans in the stands at cavernous 106,572-seat Beaver Stadium, Petras said the challenge is magnified being on the road.

“You need to have a special road focus and make sure that you are locked in,’’ Petras said. “Their record is almost irrelevant. They’re a really talented team that has been close in a lot of these games.’’

Receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. said the Hawkeyes get that.

“They’re still Penn State,’’ Tracy said. “… We have to treat this as if they’re 4-0 and seventh ranked in the nation. We’re taking this as if they’re not 0-4, that it’s the same Penn State team that has beaten us the last few years. We have to look at it that way.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.