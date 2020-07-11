Even with Big Ten changes, things stay fluid

By reducing the number of football games, it reduces the amount of contact that will occur during the season and lessens the risk of infection.

By keeping things within the conference, it helps ensure that there is a universal standard for testing and not only reduces travel but also creates a smaller pool of individuals who will be competing against each other.

Playing a reduced, conference-only schedule leaves 36 teams looking for an additional game but also reduces potential exposures to that degree as well.

If issues arise during the season, playing fewer games over an extended timeframe will provide flexibility to reschedule games or even change schedules if a team needs to pause its schedule for a period of time.

“We can move games,’’ Ohio State director of athletics Gene Smith told the Big Ten Network on Thursday, calling that space “significant’’ if a change must be made.

“I am concerned that we may not be able to play, which is why we took the measure we took in order to have September available to us for conference games and give us the flexibility and control to handle disruptions if we are able to start a season,’’ Smith said.

There is plenty of work to do before the first game of the season kicks off.