Every yard matters for Hawkeye, Cyclone backs

Hall has watched plenty of tape over the past week, trying to learn from what he labeled one of the most disappointing performances of his career.

Goodson expects the Cyclones to be more than ready for the Hawkeyes.

“I’m sure their fans are in their heads about wanting to beat the Hawkeyes. This is their Super Bowl,’’ Goodson said. “They haven’t beaten us in a couple of years. I think them being at their place knowing College GameDay is going to be there is a good distraction for them and allows us to focus on us.’’

Iowa State last defeated Iowa in 2014, something Hall is well aware of as well.

But he isn’t buying into anything other game preparation.

“I don’t pay attention to distractions,’’ Hall said. “I honestly don’t care for them. I stay true to myself. We stay true to being Iowa State. We know what we need to do. We know how we need to prepare. There’s nothing to it but that.’’

Goodson said the top-10 match-up and the hype surrounding this year’s Cy-Hawk match-up is good motivation.

“It makes me want to put on a show and it makes the team want to put on a show, put on a show for the fans,’’ Goodson said.