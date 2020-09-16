Extensive protocols led to Big Ten decision

Borchers said as has been the case since the coronavirus began to impact day-to-day life earlier this year, the success of the Big Ten plan will come down to cooperation of the student-athletes, coaches and staff members who are involved in making a season happen.

“We can’t emphasize enough that what we’re putting forward requires prevention,’’ Borchers said during a press conference Wednesday. “It requires accountability from everyone involved.’’

The increased availability of accurate rapid testing options for the coronavirus and the ability of Big Ten schools to access to cardiac MRI testing that was unavailable previously was a game changer in the minds of conference decision makers.

Options that weren’t available or practical in August that are now out there changed the views of a group which went from voting 11-3 in August to postpone the season to unanimously deciding this week to kick things off next month.

“There is a very strong view among the medical experts, a unanimous view, that we can do it safely,’’ said Morton Schapiro, president of Northwestern University and the chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors.