Eye Openers: Bears need to bring in better backup

Just two days after their season ended, the Chicago Bears made a commitment for the future. General manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy said Mitch Trubisky is their starting quarterback for next season. No question.
Try to contain your excitement, Bears fans.
There also is no question that Trubisky was a disappointment this season. He almost seemed to take steps backward from his first two seasons with the Bears, although he wasn’t completely hopeless.
In a late-season victory over Dallas, he became the first NFL quarterback ever to complete 70 percent of his passes with more than 30 attempts, pass for three touchdowns and also rush for 50 yards and a TD all in the same game.
There were glimmers of hope but they were diluted with tons of inconsistency.
The Bears clearly need to bring in a higher quality backup QB for next season. Chase Daniel was more of an assistant coach than a viable alternative. They need to acquire someone who can step into the job if Trubisky gets hurt or continues to lay giant eggs.
The question is: Who?
Among the names that have been tossed out are Marcus Mariota and Teddy Bridgewater, both of whom have starting experience and don’t appear to be in the long-range plans of their current employers.
Here is a really intriguing name: Alex Smith.
Smith had the best season of his NFL career in 2017 with Bears coach Matt Nagy serving as his offensive coordinator in Kansas City. He knows the system, clearly has no future with the Washington Redskins and would not be outrageously expensive. His contract calls for him to earn $16 million for next season with team options at slightly higher salaries in 2021 and 2022.
He turns 36 in May, but there are older quarterbacks in the NFL who still are very productive.
The big red flag with Smith is his health.
He has not played since suffering one of the most hideous injuries in NFL history in November 2018. He suffered compound and spiral fractures of both the tibia and fibula in his right leg. Until July, he had to wear an external fixator that screwed into the bones in his lower leg and held them in place.
It has been reported that he underwent six surgeries as a result of the injury but while speaking at a sports medicine conference in October, Smith said the actual number was 17.
Go ahead and gasp. That’s what the doctors in attendance at the conference reportedly did.
Smith may be worth the gamble because of what he can do when he is healthy. At the worst, he might be what Daniel was, a veteran influence who can help nudge Trubisky closer to his potential.
But you probably don’t want to pin all your hopes on someone who underwent 17 leg operations in a span of 11 months.
The Bears did sort of acknowledge their shortcomings of the past season by firing four assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and offensive line coach Harry Hiestand.
The manner in which they did it was disturbing. They conveniently did it immediately after a postseason news conference in which they said they hadn’t yet decided if there would be coaching changes.
Hiestand probably deserved to go because the Bears’ offensive line was simply awful this season, likely an even bigger problem than the quarterback. They probably need to part ways with some of his players, too, especially left tackle Charles Leno, who led the western hemisphere in holding penalties.
The guy you had to feel for was Bears tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride. He wasn’t given much talent with which to work and the team’s top two tight ends — Trey Burton and Adam Shaheen — combined to start only seven games.
That left Gilbride to get by with undrafted free agents and scrap heap pickups such as Ben Braunecker, J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted and Eric Saubert. It was a no-win situation. He got fired anyway.
Speaking of people who deserve to be fired, you probably saw or heard about the postgame commentary of former USC running back Reggie Bush on FS1’s broadcast of the Holiday Bowl.
Bush gave no credit whatsoever to Iowa for its 49-24 victory over his alma mater and launched into a lengthy tirade in which he repeatedly referred to the Trojans as "we" and "us." Matt Leinart, another USC grad, sat alongside him on FS1’s postgame panel and almost seemed embarrassed by Bush’s lack of objectivity and professionalism.
I’ve never heard Kirk Herbstreit refer to Ohio State as "we" and "us." The same for Joel Klatt, who played at Colorado, and Todd Blackledge (Penn State) and almost every other college football analyst out there. I’m sure those guys still have emotional attachments to their schools but they’re able to set them aside while they’re on their air. They're pros.
It was kind of a mixed bag for the Big Ten on the bowl scene. The league got off to a great start, winning its first three games, but then finished 4-5 with Wisconsin and Indiana each losing by a single point. Iowa’s rout of USC and Minnesota’s Outback Bowl victory over Auburn were the unquestioned highlights.