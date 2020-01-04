Eye Openers: Bears need to bring in better backup

Here is a really intriguing name: Alex Smith.

Smith had the best season of his NFL career in 2017 with Bears coach Matt Nagy serving as his offensive coordinator in Kansas City. He knows the system, clearly has no future with the Washington Redskins and would not be outrageously expensive. His contract calls for him to earn $16 million for next season with team options at slightly higher salaries in 2021 and 2022.

He turns 36 in May, but there are older quarterbacks in the NFL who still are very productive.

The big red flag with Smith is his health.

He has not played since suffering one of the most hideous injuries in NFL history in November 2018. He suffered compound and spiral fractures of both the tibia and fibula in his right leg. Until July, he had to wear an external fixator that screwed into the bones in his lower leg and held them in place.

It has been reported that he underwent six surgeries as a result of the injury but while speaking at a sports medicine conference in October, Smith said the actual number was 17.

Go ahead and gasp. That’s what the doctors in attendance at the conference reportedly did.