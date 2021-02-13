Eye Openers: No surprise Meyer hired Doyle

Is anyone really surprised that former Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle managed to land a new — and arguably better — job about eight months after leaving the Hawkeyes beneath a cloud of controversy?

This stuff seems to happen with people who are good at their jobs. It doesn’t seem to matter if they’re good people.

What is surprising is that it only lasted for a day and that Doyle ended up doing the right thing, resigning after the Jacksonville Jaguars were raked with criticism when it was announced he had been enlisted to be the team’s director of sports performance.

It certainly wasn’t surprising that Urban Meyer, the newly hired head coach of the Jaguars, is the one who hired Doyle in the first place.

You might recall that Meyer thought nothing of having a coach on his staff at Ohio State who was guilty of domestic assault. Meyer’s repeated defense of assistant Zack Smith got him suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season.

So what’s the big deal about having a guy on your staff who allegedly had a long history of verbally abusing African-American players at Iowa, using racial slurs and bullying tactics to cajole them into a higher level of performance?