Eye Openers: No surprise Meyer hired Doyle

Is anyone really surprised that former Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle managed to land a new — and arguably better — job about eight months after leaving the Hawkeyes beneath a cloud of controversy?
This stuff seems to happen with people who are good at their jobs. It doesn’t seem to matter if they’re good people.
What is surprising is that it only lasted for a day and that Doyle ended up doing the right thing, resigning after the Jacksonville Jaguars were raked with criticism when it was announced he had been enlisted to be the team’s director of sports performance.
It certainly wasn’t surprising that Urban Meyer, the newly hired head coach of the Jaguars, is the one who hired Doyle in the first place.
You might recall that Meyer thought nothing of having a coach on his staff at Ohio State who was guilty of domestic assault. Meyer’s repeated defense of assistant Zack Smith got him suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season.
So what’s the big deal about having a guy on your staff who allegedly had a long history of verbally abusing African-American players at Iowa, using racial slurs and bullying tactics to cajole them into a higher level of performance?
Meyer said in a news conference Thursday that he had known Doyle for 20 years and knew he was going to do a great job.
"I vetted him thoroughly, along with our general manager and owner," Meyer said.
"I feel great about the hire, about his expertise at that position," he added. "So we vetted him thoroughly."
The vetting process apparently didn’t include reading any of the comments and accusations from former Iowa players last summer.
It apparently also didn’t include checking out a 2011 incident in which more than a dozen Iowa players were hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis after being subjected to inhumane workouts by Doyle.
It certainly didn’t include any thought about what sort of public relations firestorm this would engender.
***
We knew this would happen. After reporting last week that there were nine Quad-City kids playing NCAA Division I men’s basketball, it was pointed out that we missed a couple of guys.
Former Rock Island Alleman athlete Andrew Barrett has played in eight games as a walk-on with that marvelous Drake team. And Wapello’s Trenton Massner has started every game and averaged a team-leading 12.9 points per game for Northwestern State, located in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
So the count is up to 11.
Unless we missed someone else.
***
The CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT), one of four postseason tournaments for Division I basketball, has been canceled for this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s good that they announced that last week because otherwise most of us wouldn’t have known the CIT still existed.
***
Much was made this week of the fact that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban elected to stop having the national anthem played before his team’s games this season.
Here’s the most telling thing about this: It was 10 games into the season before anyone noticed.
We don’t necessarily agree with Cuban’s stance on this but if no one even missed the anthem for several weeks, maybe it has lost some of its impact and meaning.
***
As the Chicago Tribune pointed out this week, the Chicago Cubs resisted the practice of playing the anthem prior to games until 1967. Two other MLB franchises — the Baltimore Orioles in 1954 and the Kansas City Royals in 1972 — also tried to get away without playing the anthem before knuckling under to public pressure. The Mavericks also have been forced by the NBA to change their stance.
***
The Cubs brought in Jake Arrieta, one of their heroes of 2016, as a free agent this week for the bargain price of $6 million. It's worth the gamble, I suppose.
They also signed veteran outfielder Jake Marisnick for $1.5 million.
Marisnick, who has spent time with the Astros, Marlins and Mets, actually played in more than 100 games with Houston every year from 2015 through 2019, but was mostly used as a pinch runner and late-inning defensive replacement. He never batted higher than .243 in any of those seasons and is a .229 career hitter.
He’s sort of an older, crummier Albert Almora.
No truth to the rumor that the franchise is considering changing its name to the Chicago Dumpster Divers.