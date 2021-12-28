Familiarity meets freshness for Cyclones

So what will Wednesday bring for the Cyclones?

“It’s a great opportunity,” said ISU’s new No. 1 tailback Jirehl Brock, who will get his second career start in place of all-time scoring leader and NFL-bound Breece Hall. “The past three years we (will have) played Notre Dame, Oregon and Clemson, really good programs that earlier on the school wouldn’t have ever had the chance to play.

"So I feel like all the opportunities we’re getting are just opportunities to prove ourselves — prove to ourselves and then prove to everybody else that we belong here.”

So here the Cyclones are for the second time in three years. And this time they have a fresh outlook, a different strength staff led by Dave Andrews, and a less rigid approach to constant improvement.

“We had gotten to a point where we had worked as hard and as many hours as you could probably work, and we came out of that game and realized maybe that's not completely the answer," ISU defensive coordinator Jon Heacock said of internal shifts in thinking and personnel between 2019 and now.