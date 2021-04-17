Fans add electricity to Hawkeye performance

"We’re all hopeful it’s a sign we’re moving in the right direction now as a country. It seems like things are getting a little better," Ferentz said, a comment that not only mirrored his view on the COVID-19 pandemic but also covered the progress his 22nd Iowa football team is making.

After the onset of the coronavirus situation ended Iowa’s spring practices before they began in 2020, the return to a somewhat normal routine is a good situation for the Hawkeyes.

"I think just being in a routine has been good for us," Ferentz said. "From having an uninterrupted winter program to finishing up week three now, it has been good. We still have a lot of work to do, but just to be in some semblance of a routine was badly needed."

While the product on the field remains a work in progress annually in the spring as players adjust to new roles and embrace the opportunities provided by the start of a new season, Ferentz said things have been a little rougher around the edges this spring than usual.

He believes that is a likely byproduct of the cancellation of spring practices a year ago.