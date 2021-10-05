Farm life shaped Hawkeyes' ANF honoree Yanda

IOWA CITY — Lessons learned growing up on a farm served Marshal Yanda well throughout a football career that included stops at North Iowa Area Community College and Iowa before he played 13 seasons in the NFL.
Yanda, who on Saturday will become the ninth former Hawkeye to earn a spot on the America Needs Farmers Wall of Honor at Kinnick Stadium, is the part of the fifth generation to grow up on his family’s dairy farm five miles north of Anamosa, Iowa.
"To be a part of this group and be a part of this week is special," Yanda said Tuesday. "Growing up on a farm you learn things by hard work and discipline and sacrifice, things that really transitioned to football for me for sure."
Yanda said his parents taught him the value of hard work as he and his sister worked hours daily assisting in the family business.
"As a football player, I was pretty strong in the weight room, but people always talked about how I had that farm strength, that natural strength, that core strength," Yanda said.
That strength allowed Yanda to grow as a player, competing at Iowa in the 2005 and 2006 seasons when he learned value of preparation and focus that served him well as he developed into one of the top guards in the NFL.
He earned all-pro recognition seven times and spent his entire 13-year career with the Baltimore Ravens.
Throughout his career until his retirement from the game in 2019, Yanda would return to Iowa to train during the offseason, something he saw as an advantage.
Saturday, he will join former Hawkeyes Casey Wiegmann, Jared DeVries, Bruce Nelson, Robert Gallery, Dallas Clark, Chad Greenway, Aaron Kampman and Matt Kroul in having a spot on ANF Wall of Honor.