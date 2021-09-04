Fast-starting Hawkeyes rout Hoosiers

IOWA CITY — Iowa didn’t stumble across the starting line of the 2021 football season Saturday.
Shedding a reputation for sluggish September starts, this group of Hawkeyes started fast and finished strong in handing 17th-ranked Indiana an eye-opening 34-6 loss at Kinnick Stadium.
“The beauty of this was that it was all three phases," quarterback Spencer Petras said. "Starting with the opening kickoff, Charlie Jones, a 30-, 35-yard return. We scored pretty quickly and then a pick six. You can’t write a better start than that."
Feeding off of the energy from a crowd of 68,166, the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes needed just over two minutes to grab a 14-0 lead, which went unchallenged by a Hoosiers team that had Iowa’s full attention.
Coach Kirk Ferentz shared following the game that he had been concerned about his team’s focus a week earlier, uncertain what to expect.
The Hawkeyes answered that question last Monday, returning from a weekend off with energy and commitment that resulted in a strong week of practice that carried over into game-day performance.
"They came in Monday focused and ready to roll and put in a good week working on Indiana," Ferentz said. "That showed up today."
It all started with Jones running the ball out of the end zone for 33 yards on the opening kickoff.
The combination of a 56-yard touchdown run by Tyler Goodson and a 30-yard interception return by Riley Moss for a touchdown left Indiana in a 14-0 hole 2 minutes, 15 seconds into the season.
"The start, super important. We preached that all week, about the need to start fast because there have been some examples over the last few years of us coming out, playing fast and getting off to a great start. Those games usually end pretty well for us," Petras said.
"There have also been examples of us not playing great at first, getting off to a slow start. You always want to come out firing like we did."
Goodson’s score came on Iowa’s fourth snap of the game, a run around right end constructed off of the blocks by tight ends Luke Lachey and Sam LaPorta that cleared a path along the sideline for the junior tailback to collect Iowa’s first points of the season.
Three plays later, Moss collected the first of the two interceptions he ran back for touchdowns in the season-opening rout.
The senior grabbed a deflected ball intended for Hoosiers All-American Ty Fryfogle and carried it 30 yards into the end zone.
"He threw the ball, I was ready to break on it and tackle him, and then I see the ball pop up," Moss said. "I was foaming at the mouth, caught the ball and took off quick. It happened so quick. I didn’t think about scoring a touchdown until I was back on the bench and I was like, 'Holy cow, that just happened.’"
Goodson, who ran for a game-high 99 yards, credited Moss’ effort with helping Iowa seize momentum.
"That gave us big momentum to have two plays like that almost back to back," Goodson said. "To do that in front of this crowd, to feed off the energy they brought, that was big. We just kept the foot on the gas and kept going."
Moss contributed to that, racing to the end zone again in the second quarter after picking off the second of three interceptions thrown by Michael Penix Jr.
His 55-yard return for a score — the first time a Hawkeye returned two picks for touchdowns since Josh Jackson in a 2017 loss at Wisconsin — increased the Iowa lead to 28-3 with 1:41 remaining in the second quarter.
Moss’ second touchdown came after Petras had extended Iowa’s lead to 21-3 in the opening minutes of the second quarter, carrying the ball into the end zone on a 9-yard draw play.
It was a play that had looked good in practice throughout the week, giving Petras confidence it would work against certain looks presented by the Hoosiers.
"Once we got to the red zone, it was a great call by (offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz)," Petras said.
As Petras vaulted into the end zone, his helmet dinged teammate Tyler Linderbaum in the thigh, but the All-American center returned to the field for the next series.
"I was a little nervous for Lindy at first, but there’s no tougher guy in football than Tyler Linderbaum," Petras said. "I knew as soon as I saw him walking that he would be alright."
Iowa capped its 17-point second quarter with a 41-yard field goal by Caleb Shudak as time expired with the Hawkeyes in control, 31-3.
Shudak added Iowa’s only points of the second half when he hit from 35 yards to cap an 11-play drive with 9:52 to play.
Indiana, held to its fewest points in a game since a 51-3 loss at Wisconsin in 2013, scored its only points on field goals of 36 and 41 yards by Charles Carpenter.
The Hawkeyes limited the Hoosiers to 233 total yards, including just 77 on the ground, while holding Penix to a 14-of-33 passing performance.
"For us to play good defense, we’re always trying to make people work, drive the ball and work it a little bit," Ferentz said. "But that doesn’t work if we’re not playing good run defense and also getting a little pressure on the quarterback."
It all contributed to the type of start Iowa wanted while dealing with a schedule that opens with back-to-back rated opponents for the first time since 1974.
"I think it was a good first step," defensive end John Waggoner said.