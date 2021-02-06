Fast-starting Roosevelt spoils Ambrose opener

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — St. Ambrose dealt with more than a 12-degree temperature at kickoff and a steady snowfall Saturday for its football season opener.
Spotting Roosevelt 20 points in the game’s first 20 minutes only added to the Fighting Bees’ issues in a 27-13 non-conference loss at Morris Field.
"We didn’t come out ready to play, and that really took me by surprise," St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli said. "I really felt like we were as ready for an opener as we have been, but it didn’t show."
Magistrelli felt the Lakers — playing their first game as Roosevelt after competing in the past as Robert Morris (Ill.) — did a better job of coping with the less-than-ideal elements.
"They made plays and the elements didn’t seem to affect them and it seemed to impact us again and again," Magistrelli said.
Roosevelt rode the strength of running back Ke’Von Johnson and the arm of quarterback Jack Sheehan to 377 yards of offense, seizing an early short-field opportunity and then striking quickly over the top of the St. Ambrose defense in the first half before working the clock in the second with a steady collection of handoffs.
Johnson, a junior from Joliet Catholic, carried 42 times for 127 yards, and it was his 3-yard touchdown with 5 minutes, 16 seconds left in the first quarter which gave the Lakers a 7-0 lead they would not relinquish.
The score came after Roosevelt’s Ernest Potts recovered a fumbled St. Ambrose handoff that skipped nearly 30 yards down the snow-slickened turf before the Lakers smothered it at the Bees’ 15-yard line.
Three plays later, Johnson scored on a carry around the right side.
St. Ambrose pulled within 7-6 with 2:40 left in the quarter when Sam Kerr blocked a punt that Cade Gorzny caught in mid-air and returned for a touchdown.
"We talked during the week about how the conditions could make it tough to handle the ball and we decided to bring some pressure when they punted early," Magistrelli said. "We told our special teams guys we needed them to help make something happen."
A pass attempt by John Benckendorf on a two-point conversion try fell incomplete, and Roosevelt quickly went back to work.
Sheehan hit Denzel Tolliver and Blaize Cobb-Griffin with passes of 33 and 41 yards, positioning the Lakers to take a 13-6 lead when the senior quarterback connected with Tolliver on a 19-yard scoring play in the final seconds of the opening quarter.
Roosevelt extended its lead on its next possession, opening the 20-6 margin which it carried into the fourth quarter when Sheehan found Greg Milledge open for a 31-yard touchdown with 10:23 to go in the first half.
"We knew they had an excellent back (Johnson) coming in and they got us with some double moves that we had prepared for but, to their credit, they hit," Magistrelli said. "I thought our defense responded in the second half, played better football, but we never really got in a flow offensively."
After giving up 235 yards in the first two quarters, the Bees defense limited the Lakers to 142 yards in the second half, all but three coming before Sheehan scored Roosevelt’s final points on a 1-yard sneak with 5:30 left in the game.
Benckendorf completed 15-of-36 passes for 121 yards, including completions of 29 and 16 yards to Sam Kerr to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by T’Nahleg Hall with 3:44 remaining in the game.