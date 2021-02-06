Fast-starting Roosevelt spoils Ambrose opener

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — St. Ambrose dealt with more than a 12-degree temperature at kickoff and a steady snowfall Saturday for its football season opener.

Spotting Roosevelt 20 points in the game’s first 20 minutes only added to the Fighting Bees’ issues in a 27-13 non-conference loss at Morris Field.

"We didn’t come out ready to play, and that really took me by surprise," St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli said. "I really felt like we were as ready for an opener as we have been, but it didn’t show."

Magistrelli felt the Lakers — playing their first game as Roosevelt after competing in the past as Robert Morris (Ill.) — did a better job of coping with the less-than-ideal elements.

"They made plays and the elements didn’t seem to affect them and it seemed to impact us again and again," Magistrelli said.

Roosevelt rode the strength of running back Ke’Von Johnson and the arm of quarterback Jack Sheehan to 377 yards of offense, seizing an early short-field opportunity and then striking quickly over the top of the St. Ambrose defense in the first half before working the clock in the second with a steady collection of handoffs.