Fast starts have eluded Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY – Tyler Linderbaum believes the solution for a slow-starting Iowa offense begins long before he delivers the first snap of the game.
“It’s about the energy you bring when you get out of bed, when you’re eating with your teammates and the on the bus ride to the stadium,’’ Linderbaum said. “It’s about bringing it on those three Iowa versus Iowa snaps in warmups and then carrying it over into game. You’ve got to be ready to go.’’
That has been easier said than done for the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes this season.
During a 6-2 start to the season heading into Saturday’s 6 p.m. game at Northwestern, Iowa has scored just two offensive touchdowns in the first quarter of games this year.
Tyler Goodson has rushed for both, a 56-yard score on the Hawkeyes’ first offensive series of the season against Indiana and a 46-yard touchdown run on the third series Iowa ran against Kent State two weeks later.
Beyond that, reaching the end zone has been a struggle at the start for this Hawkeye team.
Iowa has led after one quarter just twice this season, holding a 14-3 lead against the Hoosiers and a 9-7 advantage against the Golden Flashes.
The Hawkeyes have trailed after one quarter in five games and were in a scoreless game with Colorado State after the first 15 minutes.
“I feel like we’ve been ready to go, but that hasn’t shown up on the scoreboard,’’ quarterback Spencer Petras said. “It’s like everything else, we’ll keep on working and eventually, that’s going to turn for us. It would be great to have an early lead to work with.’’
Since putting 14 points on the board in just over two minutes at the start of the Indiana opener – Goodson’s 56-yard run followed by Riley Moss’ 30-yard interception return -- Iowa has had mostly modest gains while attempting to move the football in the first quarter.
Since Goodson’s score against the Hoosiers, Iowa has had 24 offensive possessions in the first quarter of games.
One led to Goodson’s touchdown run against Kent State and two have resulted in field goals.
Iowa has gone three-and-out eight times, gained one first down before punting on seven occasions, had two first downs before punting on three occasions and was forced to punt once after gaining three first downs.
Iowa fumbled the ball away once, was intercepted once and had two drives extend into the second quarter.
One, at Maryland, resulted in Petras scoring on a sneak on the first snap of the second quarter and one against Purdue led to a field goal.
Put it all together and heading into the match-up with the Wildcats, it’s been six games since Iowa last scored a touchdown in the first quarter.
“We need to get more out of those early drives, put the pressure on the opponent,’’ Goodson said. “It’s something that gets talked about. Every week, we talk about how we need to start fast, come out quickly. There’s no question, we need to be more productive early.’’
Linderbaum sees that as something that would help the Hawkeyes, outscored 48-29 in the first quarter of games this season, push beyond their current two-game slide.
“It’s a way to help ourselves. It’s taken us some time to find a rhythm offensively and hopefully over the next four weeks, we can get things going earlier in games,’’ Linderbaum said.
“It comes down to all 11 guys being on the same page and working together. I think we’re close in a lot of ways and we just have to keep pushing forward and get over that hump. You have to be ready from the start.’’
Linderbaum believes that starts with creating the right mindset before stepping onto the field.
“It starts off how you wake up in the morning, how your mindset is in the morning,'' Linderbaum said. "How you operate through that pregame meal, the bus ride over -- one you get to the stadium, how we get out there in warmups. It's about stuff like that. That's where the tempo is set.''
But Petras said at the end of the day, it ultimately boils down to execution.