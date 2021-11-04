Fast starts have eluded Hawkeyes

“We need to get more out of those early drives, put the pressure on the opponent,’’ Goodson said. “It’s something that gets talked about. Every week, we talk about how we need to start fast, come out quickly. There’s no question, we need to be more productive early.’’

Linderbaum sees that as something that would help the Hawkeyes, outscored 48-29 in the first quarter of games this season, push beyond their current two-game slide.

“It’s a way to help ourselves. It’s taken us some time to find a rhythm offensively and hopefully over the next four weeks, we can get things going earlier in games,’’ Linderbaum said.

“It comes down to all 11 guys being on the same page and working together. I think we’re close in a lot of ways and we just have to keep pushing forward and get over that hump. You have to be ready from the start.’’

Linderbaum believes that starts with creating the right mindset before stepping onto the field.

“It starts off how you wake up in the morning, how your mindset is in the morning,'' Linderbaum said. "How you operate through that pregame meal, the bus ride over -- one you get to the stadium, how we get out there in warmups. It's about stuff like that. That's where the tempo is set.''