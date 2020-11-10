Ferentz adjusting to college football's new norm

The only motion offense that interests Kirk Ferentz is the forward motion he hopes the Hawkeyes make when the ball is in their hands during Friday’s 6 p.m. game at Minnesota.
Still, the Iowa football coach feels little bit like a basketball coach these days.
The proliferation of players announcing transfer plans during the season reminds Ferentz a lot of what basketball coaches have been dealing with for some time now.
"So like a lot of things that have been challenging to college basketball, I think we’re seeing that trickle into college football," Ferentz said Tuesday during his weekly video conference.
"But, ultimately if a player doesn’t want to be at a school for whatever reason it’s probably better that they just go find a place where they are more comfortable."
Players in the past who could not see an available path to playing time would frequently choose to leave at the end of spring practices.
Now, they’re announcing plans to leave whenever the realization sets in that they are filling a reserve role.
Ferentz finds himself dealing with the situation for the fourth time in three weeks after defensive back Daraun McKinney announced plans Monday to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
Running back Shadrick Byrd, linebacker Yahweh Jeudy and receiver Calvin Lockett previously announced their departure from the program.
Lockett is a sophomore while the other three players are redshirt freshmen.
Among the four, the only playing time they had seen during their first two years with the Hawkeyes came on special teams, McKinney in three games this season and Byrd in this year’s season opener.
Ferentz met with each prior to them announcing their plans and each told the Iowa coach they were seeking opportunities where more playing time would be available.
In detailing his conversation with McKinney this week, Ferentz said, "He feels like he’s a really good returner and he’s got the potential to be one. We’re just a little bit full right now with (Ihmir) Smith-Marsette and Charlie (Jones) back there."
Ferentz said he liked the future McKinney had at defensive back as well.
"But, we have a few other guys that are ahead of him right now," Ferentz said. "So not always, but a lot of times it’s based on what they see in front of them and what they think the path to the field is. I don’t want to speak for them, but that seems to be a common theme."
McKinney posted his thoughts on his Twitter account, thanking "Iowa football for developing me as a better player than I came in as in 2019," he wrote. "With long thoughts and consideration I have decided to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal. I’m excited to see where my journey takes me."
Statistics over the past two years indicate McKinney will likely be one of more than 1,500 football players at the Division I level to transfer in the year leading up to the start of the 2021 season.
The numbers have increased steadily since the transfer portal was introduced and growing growing number of transfers in football concerns Ferentz, echoing sentiments expressed by some of his peers who coach basketball.
Ferentz said he simply hopes players are making moves for the right reasons.
“You don’t want them to make an emotional decision. You hope they’re going to stay because they can’t graduate and they can’t have a great career here if they’re not here," Ferentz said. "But, if their heart’s not in it, it just doesn’t make sense to stay. I understand that side of the coin as well."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!