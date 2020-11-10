Ferentz adjusting to college football's new norm

Running back Shadrick Byrd, linebacker Yahweh Jeudy and receiver Calvin Lockett previously announced their departure from the program.

Lockett is a sophomore while the other three players are redshirt freshmen.

Among the four, the only playing time they had seen during their first two years with the Hawkeyes came on special teams, McKinney in three games this season and Byrd in this year’s season opener.

Ferentz met with each prior to them announcing their plans and each told the Iowa coach they were seeking opportunities where more playing time would be available.

In detailing his conversation with McKinney this week, Ferentz said, "He feels like he’s a really good returner and he’s got the potential to be one. We’re just a little bit full right now with (Ihmir) Smith-Marsette and Charlie (Jones) back there."

Ferentz said he liked the future McKinney had at defensive back as well.

"But, we have a few other guys that are ahead of him right now," Ferentz said. "So not always, but a lot of times it’s based on what they see in front of them and what they think the path to the field is. I don’t want to speak for them, but that seems to be a common theme."