Ferentz anticipates Hawkeye collective soon

IOWA CITY — Kirk Ferentz expects it will be sooner rather than later when Iowa joins the growing number of college athletic programs that will have “collectives’’ to help student-athletes secure name, image and likeness deals.

The Iowa football coach said during a spring football news conference Wednesday he believes there is a “realistic’’ chance that future Hawkeyes will have that option in front of them.

“That’s probably the next train coming down the track,’’ Ferentz said.

Ferentz said he has put in some time researching the situation, mostly in an attempt to gain some knowledge on what collectives are about and what they can mean to programs like the one he is beginning his 24th season of leading as Iowa’s first week of spring practices continues.

“I can’t tell you that I can follow it all or understand, but it looks like this collective thing is going to gain traction and already has,’’ Ferentz said.

The so-called collectives are a relative new twist that followed game-changing name, image and likeness rule changes implemented in July that allow college athletes to benefit financially from their name and talent.

A number of Hawkeye student-athletes are benefitting from the rule change.

Several current Iowa football players have hosted autograph signings, charging up $100 per signature with a portion of the proceeds benefiting charitable causes.

Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark has a contract with Hy-Vee, Iowa men’s basketball player Patrick McCaffery has been featured in a television commercial pitching Falbo’s pizza locations in Iowa City and Clark joins wrestler Spencer Lee in selling t-shirts and other apparel.

Long before he was a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, Keegan Murray of the Iowa men’s basketball team was offering “Keegan Murray special edition Black Friday merch’’ on social media.

More recently, collectives have started to pop up around the country.

The collectives typically operate outside of the athletics department and offer a one-stop connection between student-athletes and supporters who want to connect their business or charity with an athlete from local or area universities.

As of last week, Business of College Sports reported there were 36 collectives — each affiliated with one of 29 schools — in operation across the country.

That includes eight at five Big Ten schools, three at Penn State, two at Indiana and one each at Illinois, Minnesota and Ohio State.

The availability of collectives operating around a campus can become a recruiting tool and in some instances there have been signs that they are simply being used to create funding sources to entice players to commit to a particular school.

USA Today reported last week that one high school athlete had signed an $8 million NIL deal, paying him some money up front with monthly payments following. The financial rewards of the contract then grew through the student-athlete’s senior year of college.

Laws governing the limitations of collectives vary by state. Illinois legislators approved a law regulating NIL operations within the state a year ago while in Iowa, no NIL legislation has been approved and NCAA rules provide the guidelines that collectives are expected to live within.

Ferentz sees a lot of uncertainty in it all, but understands that it is also the new reality in the college game.

“It looks like this collective thing is gaining traction and already has. It’s interesting, but it’s also a very fluid process and you don’t really know what’s ahead,’’ Ferentz said.

Ferentz pointed to comments made by one college athletics director that suggested that federal government involvement was needed.

“It’s a scary thought to think about that, but I think in this case it’s probably true,’’ Ferentz said.

Ferentz said his biggest fear is the situation could lead to a wider gulf between the haves and have nots of college football, destroying the “parity and even-field competition’’ he believes has developed over the past two decades.

“I could see this potentially just driving things back to the old days,’’ Ferentz said.

He pointed to Nebraska’s 77-7 win at Army in 1972 as an example of how lopsided the game once was.

“First of all, that’s not patriotic and secondly, nobody benefits from a game like that,’’ Ferentz said. “But one of my first thoughts on this was that you could go back to those days where some teams get stacked up a little bit. I’m not sure that’s good for the game.’’

Ferentz sees that potential, however.

“There’s probably 10, 12 teams that when you were a kid that you could identify that probably could ante up year after year after year and not think twice about it,’’ Ferentz said. “Schools would recruit a guy just so your team couldn’t recruit them.’’

Ferentz said while he hopes those days are history, he does see the potential for that if collectives are not closely monitored.

“I don’t think that’s healthy for anybody. We already know who has the biggest war chest. It’s not a big mystery,’’ Ferentz said. “These are interesting times.’’

