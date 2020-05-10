Ferentz: Brady well-protected with Wirfs

Kirk Ferentz believes six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will quickly come to appreciate the skills of one of his newest blockers.
The Iowa football coach was asked during an interview Thursday on the Dan Patrick Show on Fox Sports Radio what he would tell Brady about offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, the Hawkeye taken by Tampa Bay with the 13th pick in last month’s NFL Draft.
“I think he’ll be really pleased,’’ Ferentz said, saying the Buccaneers’ recently-acquired free-agent quarterback is going to find himself with a good teammate in the 6-foot-5, 322-pound Big Ten offensive lineman of the year.
“The best thing about Tristan right now is that he’s a tremendous person, first and foremost,’’ Ferentz said.
The Mount Vernon, Iowa, native became the first true freshman to start at an offensive tackle position for the Hawkeyes during Ferentz’s 21 seasons when he took the field for Iowa to start against Illinois in 2017, the sixth game of his collegiate career.
He went on to start his final 33 games for Iowa before choosing to forgo his final season of college eligibility once it became apparent he was going to be a likely first-round selection in this year’s draft.
Wirfs had been chosen as a first-team all-American during a junior season which ended a little less than a month before he celebrated his 21st birthday on Jan. 24.
That’s among the reasons Ferentz told the national radio audience that he believes Wirfs has yet to play his best football.
“He has a great upside. He’s only played three years of college football. The next couple of years, he’s just, I think, going to continue to blossom,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s a really good football player and a tremendous young person.’’
Ferentz went on to praise Wirfs’ abilities, saying he arrived at Iowa with the same level of ability that the Hawkeyes had in the same recruiting class in defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who was taken in the second round of this year’s draft by Buffalo.
“I always joked, he and A.J. Epenesa were the type of guys we never get,’’ Ferentz said. “Boy, he came with a really good skill set.’’
Ferentz suggested it was those types of stories and scenarios that have kept him on the job at Iowa, rejecting occasional overtures from NFL teams.
“My response has always been I always felt I needed a compelling reason to look elsewhere. We’ve loved living here. We’ve loved it as a family,’’ Ferentz said. “The professional opportunity here has been great. I never thought I had a compelling reason to leave.’’
