Ferentz: Brady well-protected with Wirfs

Kirk Ferentz believes six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will quickly come to appreciate the skills of one of his newest blockers.

The Iowa football coach was asked during an interview Thursday on the Dan Patrick Show on Fox Sports Radio what he would tell Brady about offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, the Hawkeye taken by Tampa Bay with the 13th pick in last month’s NFL Draft.

“I think he’ll be really pleased,’’ Ferentz said, saying the Buccaneers’ recently-acquired free-agent quarterback is going to find himself with a good teammate in the 6-foot-5, 322-pound Big Ten offensive lineman of the year.

“The best thing about Tristan right now is that he’s a tremendous person, first and foremost,’’ Ferentz said.

The Mount Vernon, Iowa, native became the first true freshman to start at an offensive tackle position for the Hawkeyes during Ferentz’s 21 seasons when he took the field for Iowa to start against Illinois in 2017, the sixth game of his collegiate career.

He went on to start his final 33 games for Iowa before choosing to forgo his final season of college eligibility once it became apparent he was going to be a likely first-round selection in this year’s draft.