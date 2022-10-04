Ferentz: Coaching changes reflect changing times

IOWA CITY – Ten years ago, it would have been shocking.

Today, the in-season dismissal of two colleagues is just another indication of how the game has changed from the perspective of the dean of college football coaches, Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz.

The 24th-year Hawkeye coach said Tuesday during his weekly news conference that he wasn’t surprised when he learned of Sunday’s firing of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst or the dismissal earlier this season of Nebraska coach Scott Frost.

“Disappointed, but not surprised,’’ Ferentz said. “I think (Chryst) is the fifth one this season, right? The toll has mounted. Ball kind of got rolling last year, the one big one I remember was USC the second week of the year. My question would be if it’s that bad, why didn’t you do it a year ago or a half-year ago?’’

Ferentz said the Big Ten Conference firings, as well as those of Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech, Herm Edwards at Arizona State and Karl Dorrell at Colorado, are simply a sign of the times.

“That’s the world we’re living in right now,’’ Ferentz said. “I’m not surprised, but I am disappointed.’’

Beyond understanding that a Wisconsin program Chryst coached to a 67-26 record was off to a slow 2-3 start this season, Ferentz said he really remains on the outside looking in as defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard becomes the Badgers’ interim head coach.

“You think about the success they’ve had, but again, I’m not privy to all the details,’’ Ferentz said. “I’m not there, so I can’t comment on any one specific situation. … You never know what’s going on behind the scenes.’’

Ferentz compared the in-season coaching decisions to the Big Ten expanding to include USC and UCLA in the conference beginning in 2024.

“We’re living in different times now, operating in a different world, and we live in a very reactionary world, too, right now. That’s obvious,’’ Ferentz said.

“… We are basically in the entertainment industry now and some things come with that. That’s kind of what we’re seeing. In some ways, we’re becoming a little bit more like the NFL.’’

While the speed and timing of when decisions are made have changed, Ferentz said one thing has not changed over time.

“It’s a results-driven business and it always has been,’’ Ferentz said.

With the ouster of Chryst and Frost from their collegiate alma maters, three Big Ten programs in states bordering Iowa have made coaching changes within the past two years, including Illinois’ hiring of Bret Bielema a year ago to lead a team that carries a 4-1 record into Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game against the Hawkeyes in Champaign.

Ferentz said he doesn’t take for granted the stability that has been a part of the program at Iowa, where the football program has been led by just two coaches since 1979, Hayden Fry for 20 seasons and Ferentz for the past 24.

In the 20 years prior to Fry’s arrival, Iowa had churned through five coaches.

“I’ve been lucky in my career to be places where people have been pretty reasonable and they understand competition and help you work through things. To me, there’s only two ways to do it if you hit adversity – just trash the thing and then start over or you try to work through it,’’ Ferentz said.

“For whatever reason, it’s kind of worked out and I’m appreciative of that. I’ve always been appreciative of working in a good stable environment, don’t take it for granted.’’

Ferentz said he understands that things have changed in his profession, calling it reflective of the times.

He said he would be “naïve’’ not to understand that and remains thankful that when Iowa has dealt with adversity during his tenure administrators have been willing to work through it.

“To me philosophically, the challenge is more like if you’re in a competitive endeavor you understand that it’s tough. It’s tough to be successful and tough to be at the top,’’ Ferentz said.

“When you’re not, you focus on solutions and working through things rather than just throwing bodies out and trying again with another. There’s a million teams that have tried that over the last 50 years and not many of them have had a lot of luck getting traction.’’