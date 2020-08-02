Ferentz expects recruits to question issues

IOWA CITY – Whenever University of Iowa football coaches find themselves back out on the recruiting trail, Kirk Ferentz expects questions.
The Hawkeye coach expects recruits and their families to ask him and Iowa assistant coaches about issues raised that were the subject of the independent review of the university’s football program that wrapped up last week.
Ferentz said those questions have been raised by the 17 players and parents who have already committed to become part of Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class.
He gets that and has dealt with it and will deal with concerns the same way he has throughout his tenure as Iowa’s head coach.
“Just like with our players on campus, we’ve been very transparent and very direct with our recruits so they aren’t reading about this as yesterday’s news,’’ Ferentz said during a Thursday news conference. “They’re hearing it from us and I would say they’ve been fantastic. We’ve been well received.’’
Ferentz said Iowa coaches have taken a direct approach in their conversations with recruits.
“We’ve talked about the things that we consider to be issues that have been addressed and things we’re going to do moving forward,’’ Ferentz said. “The guys we’ve talked with, they’ve been absolutely fantastic. But it is a long road until December or whenever signing day ends up being, but the players have been great.’’
Recruiting was a topic addressed in the 26-page report put together by Husch Blackwell, a Kansas City-based law firm that interviewed 111 people during a review which dissected many allegations of racial inequities within the program.
The review concluded that many standards of the Iowa program had “perpetuated racial or cultural biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity.’’
A portion of the report specifically dealt with the beliefs of current and former Hawkeyes about their recruitment by Iowa.
It reported that many players, both current and former, said during interviews they were told during the recruiting process that the Iowa program had a “family atmosphere’’ but found a different reality after arriving on campus.
“These student-athletes reported quickly learning that the coaching staff and program required them to quickly adapt to the culture of the Iowa football program. Some of the players felt this culture did not resemble the family structure that was portrayed during the recruiting process,’’ the report said.
It went on to say that players “felt deceived because the coaching staff promoted a family atmosphere throughout the process yet neglected to inform them of the program’s requirement that they conform to a specific mold.’’
Ferentz told investigators that during the recruiting process that the Iowa football program “is not for everyone,’’ something the coach has repeated during news conferences on several occasions.
The report said Ferentz encourages prospects to speak with current players during their visits and seek out the best information about the program.
Ferentz said those suggestions won’t change.
He said Thursday that he plans to be a more active participant in working with assistants in developing the curriculum and coaching style they use to teach and work with players.
“The former players’ experiences show me the need to be more involved in every aspect of the program so coaches and staff are carrying out the responsibilities in a manner consistent with our expectations,’’ Ferentz said.
Those expectations will continue to include class attendance, punctuality for medical appointments and other such schedule requirements.
“Certain things are not changing, but other things will,’’ Ferentz said.
With a belief it is his job to take responsibility for whatever may have happened, Ferentz plans to be ready to answer questions about it all whenever current COVID-19-related restrictions on recruiting are lifted and coaches can again begin contact with potential players.
When back out on the road, Ferentz expects to be able to talk about how Iowa is taking the necessary steps to show growth and improvement in areas of concern and demonstrate how those steps will continue moving forward.
“I’ve never really had any difficulty going into anybody’s home in good situations or bad situations because it gets down to telling the truth,’’ Ferentz said. “It really does, being transparent, talking honestly and directly. I really haven’t had that be a challenge and I don’t anticipate that.’’
