Ferentz expects recruits to question issues

IOWA CITY – Whenever University of Iowa football coaches find themselves back out on the recruiting trail, Kirk Ferentz expects questions.

The Hawkeye coach expects recruits and their families to ask him and Iowa assistant coaches about issues raised that were the subject of the independent review of the university’s football program that wrapped up last week.

Ferentz said those questions have been raised by the 17 players and parents who have already committed to become part of Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class.

He gets that and has dealt with it and will deal with concerns the same way he has throughout his tenure as Iowa’s head coach.

“Just like with our players on campus, we’ve been very transparent and very direct with our recruits so they aren’t reading about this as yesterday’s news,’’ Ferentz said during a Thursday news conference. “They’re hearing it from us and I would say they’ve been fantastic. We’ve been well received.’’

Ferentz said Iowa coaches have taken a direct approach in their conversations with recruits.