Ferentz: Hawkeyes are on the clock

Although the opponent remains unknown, Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said Thursday he already feels like the countdown to kickoff has started.
“We don’t have any wiggle room for a bad day,’’ Ferentz said during a video conference. “We have to make every play and every snap count. It will be a matter of maximizing what you can do.’’
The Hawkeyes’ delayed 2020 season will begin in five weeks, the first of eight regular-season games scheduled for all Big Ten teams on the weekend of Oct. 23.
Director of athletics Gary Barta said the Iowa schedule, as well as those for all Big Ten teams, remains a work in progress as conversations with the conference’s television partners continues.
Barta did say he expects the possibility of Big Ten teams being involved in more Friday night games and more primetime games than in past years when the league schedule is unveiled in upcoming days.
Ferentz is simply satisfied knowing that a team that began its offseason training in January finally has a season to work toward.
He said delivering the news Wednesday that the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors had approved plans to play football this fall was one of the more enjoyable sessions he has had with this Iowa team.
“It’s good to be talking football. There’s been some uncertainty for everyone going back to March,’’ Ferentz said. “It was good to get some clarity where we’re going as a football conference. It was exciting for our players.’’
Ferentz said the announcement created “a whole different vibe for everybody.’’
The Hawkeyes will have an entirely different approach on the practice field beginning next week.
With plans for a season in place, the Hawkeyes are now allowed 20 hours of practice time each week, up from the 12 hours they have been limited to since the start of fall semester classes on Aug. 24.
On Sept. 30, the same date that a standardized required testing regimen for the coronavirus begins for all Big Ten teams, Iowa football players will put on pads for the first time since Dec. 27 when the Hawkeyes routed USC 49-24 in the Holiday Bowl.
He said the situation will create a different starting point for this Iowa team.
“We have some challenges from a football standpoint,’’ Ferentz said. “We have a short amount of time. We will have to maximize every opportunity.’’
While Iowa does less contact work in practices now than it did early in Ferentz’s 22-year tenure, the physical part of the game is still something the Hawkeyes will work on and prepare for even in a coronavirus-impacted world.
“You can’t play this game sitting in a chair,’’ Ferentz said, saying the exact amount of contact work that will take place is still being figured out as plans are formalized.
The heavy-duty workload will likely be less than in a normal fall-camp setting as coaches are cognizant of soft-tissue injuries that may be more prevalent because of how everything has been structured this year.
“We’ll do what it is best for the team and try to get them ready to play,’’ Ferentz said. “Everybody is working with the same guidelines. The challenges we have are the same challenges 13 other schools are facing right now.’’
Ferentz said “a very small number’’ of Hawkeyes may choose to opt out of the current season.
“There have been some concerns expressed but there are no formal announcements to make at this point,’’ Ferentz said.
Ferentz expects the 2020 season to be different in so many ways extending beyond the shortened schedule, the delayed start and myriad of medical protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
That includes playing games without fans in the stands, something he has mixed feelings about.
“On the road, that’s great. At home, it will feel kind of weird,’’ Ferentz said. “Normally at Kinnick, you come out of the tunnel and experience the swarm with all those fans. You’ll miss that. It will be an adjustment.’’
While there will be no fans in the stands at Kinnick Stadium this season, Ferentz did say that one tradition will continue.
Players and game officials will take time at the end of the first quarter of the Hawkeyes’ four home games to participate in the Kinnick Wave, waving to patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital located across Hawkins Drive from the east side of the stadium.
