Ferentz: Hawkeyes' bowl isn't a QB derby

ORLANDO — Kirk Ferentz doesn’t view Saturday’s Citrus Bowl as a winner-take-all situation for Iowa quarterbacks.
Ferentz has been pleased the work of Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla throughout the Hawkeyes’ preparation for the noon match-up with Kentucky.
“Happy with both he and Alex,’’ Ferentz said.
Pretras has led Iowa to a 16-4 record as a starter while Padilla won two of the three starts he made when Petras was injured earlier this season.
He likes what he has seen from freshman Joe Labas as well, considering the competition that is taking place between Petras and Padilla as healthy for his team.
Ferentz wants to see them all remain in Iowa uniforms as the Hawkeyes work toward 2022 and he does not view the bowl game as a referendum on who will start under center next fall.
“I’m hoping that they will grow and improve as we move forward,’’ Ferentz said. “I’m hoping they both stay here (moving beyond this season) and they continue to compete and may the best man win, one of those deals.’’
Physical plans: Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square said Monday the Wildcats are preparing for a physical match-up with the Hawkeyes.
“If you want to beat Iowa, you have to out-physical Iowa,’’ said Square, a senior from Detroit. “You know they’re going to run the ball. You know what they’re going to try to do.’’
Kentucky has its eyes on adding to a collection of four straight bowl wins.
“I’ve never lost one,’’ Square said. “I don’t plan to start now.’’
Iowa has won its last three bowls as well and both teams have handled competition outside of their respective conferences.
The Hawkeyes and Wildcats share the lead in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 15 consecutive wins.
Iowa hasn’t lost outside of the Big Ten since a loss to Florida in 2017 Outback Bowl while Kentucky has remained unbeaten outside of the SEC since losing to Northwestern in the 2017 Music City Bowl.
All clear, for now: With a number of college bowls impacted by COVID-19 again this year, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops was asked about his team’s situation heading into Saturday’s game.
“We are good, knock on wood, at this point in time,’’ Stoops said. “But, you never know. We’re doing the best we can do to adhere to the protocols that we have in place and trying to live with it the best we can.’’
Ferentz echoed those sentiments on Thursday, saying Iowa had dealt with more issues with the flu than anything else.
Gainfully employed: Stoops said he hasn’t talked much with his brother, Bob, who is working as the interim coach at Oklahoma for the Sooners’ bowl after Lincoln Riley left for Southern California.
“He’s actually working now,’’ the Kentucky coach said. “It’s hard to catch up with him when he’s working.’’
On the sideline: Former Iowa basketball player Ahmad Wagner is now working as a graduate assistant for the Kentucky football program.
Wagner played two seasons of football for the Wildcats after beginning his career on the court three seasons for Fran McCaffery’s team.
He’s assisting with the offensive side of the ball as a coach after catching 15 passes for 254 yards for Kentucky in 2019.
Back to work: After traveling on Sunday, the Hawkeyes and Wildcats held their first practices in Florida on Monday.
Stoops felt the Wildcats’ hour-long workout was “pretty typical’’ for a Monday, “a little ragged around the edges,’’ he said. “We have some work to do this week.’’