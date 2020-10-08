Ferentz, Hawkeyes deal with unique fall camp

Iowa will get a chance for its first significant scrimmage this weekend when it takes the field at Kinnick Stadium for the first time.

With no fans being allowed to attend games this season because of the coronavirus situation, Ferentz joked that the atmosphere for the scrimmage would actually simulate game-day conditions Iowa will face.

Ferentz believes the Hawkeyes are making progress.

"I think our work capacity is a little closer to what you would hope for from a college football team," he said. "I think our guys’ attitudes have been good all the way through, but that being said we still have a lot of work to do."

He calls it a unique challenge, a sentiment shared by defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

The limited amount of live football work on the practice field has made this a very different preseason.

"We move guys around a bit and take a look at them at this spot or that spot, but at some point, you need to see if the guys can tackle. You don’t get that in 9-on-7, you don’t get that in drill work," Parker said. "You’ve got to play football and some point."