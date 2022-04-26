Ferentz: Hawkeyes' Linderbaum measures up

IOWA CITY – Kirk Ferentz doesn’t care how long or short Tyler Linderbaum’s arms might be.

The Iowa football coach just knows that some NFL team is going to be very satisfied with the Hawkeye center after he is selected in the NFL draft.

“He’ll be a guy in my mind that is going to play the next 10, 12 years, play really well,’’ Ferentz said Saturday. “He’ll be a great guy on the team, in the locker room, all those things that are really invaluable.’’

Ferentz compares Linderbaum to former Iowa offensive linemen Brandon Scherff, the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft, and Marshal Yanda, a third-round pick in 2007 who played 13 years in the NFL.

“You look at a contract that a guy like Scherff signs, a guy like Yanda. Part of it is what they bring to the team, not just the way they play. That’s what Tyler has been his entire career here,’’ Ferentz said.

The Rimington Trophy winner and consensus all-American is projected to be the first center selected in the three-day draft which begins Thursday, potentially selected somewhere in the mid-to-late first round or possibly chosen early in the second round on Friday.

Questions about the length of Linderbaum’s arms started at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, where at 31-and-1/8th inches he had the shortest arm measurement of any offensive lineman in Indianapolis.

Questions about his ability to play end with one quick look the tape from Ferentz’s perspective.

“I told the (NFL scouts) at his pro day that there really isn’t a lot to tell you because everything he is, it’s on film. I guess his arms weren’t quite as long as somebody wants,’’ Ferentz said.

“We have had a lot of guys like that, had a bunch of them. I’d rather have a guy that has his arms half an inch short that can actually block guys trying to block them. Everything he does, his resume is on film.’’

Ferentz said some NFL personnel commented to him on how well Linderbaum interviewed.

“One guy said he could probably coach our offensive line. It was that detailed, that thorough,’’ Ferentz said. “I sat on that side of the fence (as an NFL assistant) for six years. The one nice thing any coach appreciates is knowing what you’re going to get and that’s the best thing I can say about Tyler. Whatever teams think they’re getting, that’s what they’re getting, probably plus more.’’

Still questions exist.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. feels like arm length will be an obstacle some teams can’t look beyond as they study the 6-foot-2, 296-pound Big Ten offensive lineman of the year from Solon, Iowa.

“He has short arms,’’ Kiper said last week. “That’s the only thing or else he’s in the middle of the first (round), say to maybe Baltimore at 14. He’s not that big.’’

In writing about Linderbaum on NFL.com, Lance Zierlein said finishing blocks against bigger defenders could cause some concern among teams.

“Teams with certain size standards might pass on him but his tenacity and talent make him a can’t-miss prospect if matched in the right scheme,’’ Zierlein wrote.

Recovering from an injury suffered in the Citrus Bowl, Linderbaum did not do any of the physical tests at the NFL Combine or at Iowa’s pro day in March.

He did hold his own pro day in Iowa City earlier this month and tested favorably among the results other draft prospects posted at the NFL Combine.

Linderbaum’s 40-yard dash time of 4.98 seconds would have ranked third among centers at the Combine and his vertical jump of 32.5 inches measured third among offensive linemen at the Combine and second among centers.

He also posted times that would have ranked as the best 20-yard shuttle and three-cone times among offensive linemen who ran in Indianapolis. Linderbaum’s 24 bench press reps would have ranked third best among centers and his broad jump would have been fifth among his peers.

Hawkeye teammates don’t buy it when discussing Linderbaum potentially being Iowa’s first first-round draft pick since Tristan Wirfs in 2020.

“If you want to cut the tape on him, he’s out there driving dudes 20 yards downfield, putting guys in the bleachers,’’ running back Tyler Goodson said. “Once Lindy gets his hands on you, then you call it a wrap.’’

Linderbaum is one of three players from Iowa college programs considered potential first- or second-round selections.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall and Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning among first-round possibilities as well.

Kiper considers Hall to the be the top running back prospect in this year’s draft class, a position he shares with Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker in various mock drafts.

The changing role of the running back in the NFL game will impact when Hall is selected as much as anything.

Just four running backs have been taken in the first round of the last three NFL drafts and despite Hall being a two-time consensus all-American and leading the Cyclones in rushing the past three seasons it remains a question whether Hall will become ISU’s first first-round draft pick since George Amundson in 1973.

“When Breece Hall sees a crack, he goes,’’ Kiper said. “He’s a very explosive player, has great balance and works well in traffic. He’s worthy of being a first-round pick, but won’t be because teams don’t need that player.’’

Northern Iowa has never had a first-round selection – center Brad Meester is the highest-drafted Panther ever as a second-round choice in 2000.

The 6-foot-7, 325-pound Mason City Newman graduate from Clear Lake helped himself with performances at the Senior Bowl after earning all-American honors after starting in all 12 games for UNI last fall at offensive tackle.

A three-year starter for the Panthers, Penning is projected as a potential mid- to late-first round selection.

