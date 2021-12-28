Ferentz: Hawkeyes' QB decision will wait

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Kirk Ferentz sees no need to rush a decision about who will start under center for Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.
"We’ll get it figured out by the end of the week," the Hawkeye coach said Tuesday after Iowa’s practice on the turf at West Orange High School.
Ferentz said both junior Spencer Petras and sophomore Alex Padilla have prepared well in workouts this week.
"We’ll just continue to watch guys practice," he said. "They’re both doing a good job and we’ve been pleased with the play of both Alex and Spencer."
Ferentz said Iowa will not rotate quarterbacks in Saturday’s noon game against Kentucky at the Camping World Stadium.
"That will not be our plan. Both of them could play, but we won’t go in with the idea of changing from one series to the next, anything like that," Ferentz said.
While the two do not differ greatly in style, Ferentz said there are enough differences to give Kentucky two players to prepare for as they assemble their game plan for the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
Iowa has just one full practice left — scheduled for Wednesday morning — and after taking Thursday off as the Hawkeyes typically do each week, the team will have a brief walkthrough on Friday at the stadium.
"We’ll take a look after this block of practices and figure out who we will go with," Ferentz said.
Petras, who left the Big Ten Championship Game with a torso injury, said he is feeling fine and is ready to take whatever snaps he receives on Saturday.
Padilla suggested he is ready as well.
"That’s all you can do. Be ready if your number is called," Padilla said.
A starter in three games when Petras was out with a shoulder injury, Padilla offered no hint as to what coaches have told the quarterbacks about who might start.
Petras, who lined up with the starters in most early drills Tuesday, said the same.
"Every game is huge and this is the last game we have as the 2021 team," Petras said. "I want to go out with a win. We all do. There would be nothing better."
Appreciative Iowa: With COVID-19 issues leading to the cancellation of five bowls elsewhere, Iowa players appreciate the opportunity they have to face Kentucky on Saturday.
The cancellations remind the Hawkeyes of a year ago today when their scheduled Music City Bowl game against Missouri was called off because of coronavirus issues in the Tigers’ program.
"When you hear about the games being canceled, it reminds you of what happened last year," Iowa linebacker Dane Belton said.
Ferentz senses a feeling of appreciation.
"Last year really taught us, I think, never to take anything for granted. Just be appreciative of what’s out there," Ferentz said.
Both Ferentz and Kentucky coach Mark Stoops have said they have been fortunate to avoid issues with the coronavirus thus far.
Three will run: Ferentz said it really doesn’t matter who starts at running back Saturday for Iowa.
He expects Ivory Kelly-Martin, Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams to all see playing time against Kentucky following the early exit of Tyler Goodson for the NFL draft.
"The coolest thing has been seeing Gavin and Leshon really take the next step to the point where I have faith and the coaches have faith in them," Petras said.
Ferentz called getting a healthy Kelly-Martin back "a bonus" that will help Iowa against a Kentucky team that ranks in the top-20 nationally in defending the run.
Roberts out: Iowa defensive back and special teams standout Terry Roberts will not play Saturday against Kentucky.
Ferentz said the bone bruise that Roberts suffered mid-season has not healed to the point where Roberts would be able to play.
"We’ve definitely learned this year that bone bruises heal at their own pace," Ferentz said. "They aren’t much fun."
Kapisak returns: Walk-on quarterback Connor Kapisak has returned to the team to run the scout team during bowl preparations.
After announcing earlier this fall that he was leaving with an eye on transferring, his return has allowed freshman Joey Labas to receive additional snaps.
"This has been like a jump on spring ball for him in some ways," Ferentz said.