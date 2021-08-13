Ferentz: Hawkeyes' vaccination rate growing

"When I watch tape, there are a lot of things that I can do better and that part of the work, it is never finished," Goodson said. "There are a lot of little ways to improve and getting those little things down, that’s what I need to get done."

Significant start: Iowa’s first two opponents, Indiana and Iowa State, are ranked in the top 20 in the preseason coaches poll, something Ferentz said creates a sense of urgency during fall camp.

"They’re both really good teams and the margin for error is always tight. We traditionally have not always been as sharp early or at least where we need to be. Last year is a good example of that," Ferentz said, referencing the Hawkeyes’ 0-2 start before winning their final six games.

"It’s a good reminder for all of us that we don’t have time to waste. Not every day is going to be perfect, but we need to be working hard."

Veteran group: It’s been business as usual for Iowa’s kicking unit.

A pair of sixth-year seniors, kicker Caleb Shudak and long snapper Austin Spiewak, are joined by holder Ryan Gersonde, a fifth-year senior, on one of the most veteran segments of the Hawkeye team.