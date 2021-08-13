Ferentz loosening the reins? It sure seems that way

Iowa’s football players still aren’t that prominent on Twitter anyway. Running back Tyler Goodson leads the team with 7,201 followers and the only other players with more than 4,000 are Tracy with 5,661 and quarterback Spencer Petras with 5,164.

Compare that to basketball players Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon, both of whom are in the 30,000 range. Wrestler Spencer Lee is closing in on 40,000.

"The reason for it was to avoid any major, controversial tweets going out from our team and I don’t think that’s happened yet so I guess that’s a positive," Petras said.

The QB added that he avoids looking at what other people say about him and other players on Twitter, referring to that as "a dumpster fire." He occasionally will post something, like this week when he made an appeal for more teammates to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

"But if you get caught up in what people on Twitter say, it can definitely be a negative," he said.

As for the freshmen being available for interviews, we didn’t hear any of the new kids say anything outlandish Friday. Most of them seem to be 18 going on 35. It’s a pretty mature group.

Or maybe they’ve already been really well-coached.