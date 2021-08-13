Ferentz loosening the reins? It sure seems that way

IOWA CITY — What the heck has gotten into Kirk Ferentz?
Last summer the University of Iowa’s venerable head football coach removed the ban on his players being able to use Twitter and similar platforms during the season, a policy that had been in place pretty much since the dawn of social media.
And now this summer he decided to allow members of the media to actually interview true freshmen. He had not permitted that since Davenport’s Julian VanderVelde gave Iowa State some juicy bulletin board material in 2010.
What’s next? Reporters being allowed to watch practice?
That’s not likely.
But it is increasingly apparent that Ferentz is further loosening the reins on the program he has overseen with considerable success for more than two decades.
"So I guess I've entered this millennium a little bit," Ferentz said Friday at the Hawkeyes’ preseason media day. "It's like parenting. Let's open it up. … Why don't we just shift our attention to education and do a better job that way and let our guys be responsible for what they do."
If that sounds like Ferentz and his staff are coaching players in how to deal with outsiders, it’s because, well, they are. They always have.
But they also are trusting them more than ever before.
Last year’s relaxed stance on Twitter coincided with the death of George Floyd and nationwide social unrest, including an outpouring of hard feelings from many Black players who formerly played at Iowa.
Ferentz seemingly recognized that many of those players were simply letting off steam that could have been vented more peacefully and less publicly had he not gripped the reins so tightly.
Junior wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. was among those who implored Ferentz to lift the ban.
"I told him the times have changed and we’re more mature and we are young adults who can handle being on Twitter and letting our voice be heard," Tracy said Friday.
"If I’m being honest with you, I don’t think anything has really changed much," he added, "but overall I think it’s better just because we have the opportunity to have a platform and let our voices be heard. Just having that freedom will help out the team in the long run."
Tracy said he sees a lot of things changing within the program.
"Not just Twitter but freshmen are actually getting to come out and talk to the media …," he said. "I think (Ferentz) is actually reconsidering some of the rules he put in place a few years ago and letting his guard down a little bit and letting us have a little more control, a little more freedom to express ourselves."
Iowa’s football players still aren’t that prominent on Twitter anyway. Running back Tyler Goodson leads the team with 7,201 followers and the only other players with more than 4,000 are Tracy with 5,661 and quarterback Spencer Petras with 5,164.
Compare that to basketball players Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon, both of whom are in the 30,000 range. Wrestler Spencer Lee is closing in on 40,000.
"The reason for it was to avoid any major, controversial tweets going out from our team and I don’t think that’s happened yet so I guess that’s a positive," Petras said.
The QB added that he avoids looking at what other people say about him and other players on Twitter, referring to that as "a dumpster fire." He occasionally will post something, like this week when he made an appeal for more teammates to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
"But if you get caught up in what people on Twitter say, it can definitely be a negative," he said.
As for the freshmen being available for interviews, we didn’t hear any of the new kids say anything outlandish Friday. Most of them seem to be 18 going on 35. It’s a pretty mature group.
Or maybe they’ve already been really well-coached.
"These are good kids," said offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, the head coach’s son. "I think it looks good for our program the more of our good kids you (reporters) get to spend time with."
Brian Ferentz said this was a change he felt was necessary because so many freshmen are seeing more playing time than in the past and they’re already accessible on social media.
"It seems a little bit silly if you guys come out here and you can’t talk to a freshman when you can go follow his Instagram feed or his Twitter feed," Ferentz said. "The whole idea of limiting availability … my understanding was that it was about trying to protect the players. When you’re young and you’re inexperienced and you get behind a microphone, you will talk ….
"At the end of the day, if that’s what we’re worried about, let’s prepare them. Let’s try to prepare them and give them the tools to be successful and then just cut them loose. At some point, you’re fighting a losing battle, too. I mean, what hills are you willing to die on? You’ve got to pick your battles."