Ferentz milestone achieved in memorable location

"This didn’t happen by accident," Ferentz said. "… I’ve been fortunate to be around a lot of good players, good coaches, good support staff and Iowa has been a good place to work and a quality place to live. That’s all part of it."

Mostly Saturday, Ferentz was pleased with the way his team is performing, continuing to show growth with its third consecutive victory following an 0-2 start to the season.

"We still have a lot of work to do, but I feel good about the progress we’ve made over the last three, four weeks," Ferentz said. "It’s what we’ve always tried to do, continue to get better each week and we’ve seen that this season."

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras suggested Ferentz deserves credit for helping the Hawkeyes make those strides.

He said the locker room scene was celebratory and emotional, in part because Iowa was able to end a six-game losing streak to Penn State and defeat the Nittany Lions for the first time anywhere since 2010 and for the first time at Beaver Stadium since 2009.

"It was a great win for our team," Petras said. "And it was a great accomplishment for coach, especially coming here at Penn State. There isn’t anybody the guys in our locker room would want to play for other than him."

