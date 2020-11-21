Ferentz milestone achieved in memorable location

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — There may not have been a more appropriate place for Kirk Ferentz to savor a milestone victory.
The 22nd-year Iowa football coach who grew up watching Penn State football teams as a youth in his family’s Pittsburgh area home became just the fourth coach in Big Ten history to win 100 conference games when the Hawkeyes earned a 41-21 victory Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
Ferentz’s team dominated the Nittany Lions in the trenches, the place where Ferentz cut his coaching teeth long before he ever entertained the idea of joining Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and Amos Alonzo Stagg as the only Big Ten coaches to win 100 games against league competition.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta handed Ferentz a game ball acknowledging the feat in the locker room following the game, a celebration that Hawkeye players said was filled with emotion for a multitude of reasons.
"Somebody asked me earlier in the week about going for 100 and I really didn’t know what they were talking about. It just wasn’t something I was thinking about," Ferentz said.
"But being here, it is special. I grew up watching Penn State football, spent a lot of time here in the past. Being in the locker room and getting the chance to celebrate, it’s something I’ll remember."
Ferentz, now in his 31st season at Iowa including nine years on Hayden Fry’s staff as an assistant in the 1980s, took time to share credit with a lot of people who impacted things along the way.
"This didn’t happen by accident," Ferentz said. "… I’ve been fortunate to be around a lot of good players, good coaches, good support staff and Iowa has been a good place to work and a quality place to live. That’s all part of it."
Mostly Saturday, Ferentz was pleased with the way his team is performing, continuing to show growth with its third consecutive victory following an 0-2 start to the season.
"We still have a lot of work to do, but I feel good about the progress we’ve made over the last three, four weeks," Ferentz said. "It’s what we’ve always tried to do, continue to get better each week and we’ve seen that this season."
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras suggested Ferentz deserves credit for helping the Hawkeyes make those strides.
He said the locker room scene was celebratory and emotional, in part because Iowa was able to end a six-game losing streak to Penn State and defeat the Nittany Lions for the first time anywhere since 2010 and for the first time at Beaver Stadium since 2009.
"It was a great win for our team," Petras said. "And it was a great accomplishment for coach, especially coming here at Penn State. There isn’t anybody the guys in our locker room would want to play for other than him."
